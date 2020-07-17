Montage mocks CNN and MSNBC hosts for claiming Trump is "at war" with everything

The Washington Free Beacon had fun at the expense of CNN and MSNBC, who throughout the Trump presidency have claimed that it has been at war with virtually everything.

In a video montage shared by David Rutz of Free Beacon on Wednesday, dozens of presenters and network analysts use similar language to describe various news cycles.

MSNBC presenter Nicolle Wallace told viewers that Trump has been "at war" with Dr. Anthony Fauci, women, children, science, his own executive branch, the FBI, the police, the whistleblower for the Ukraine scandal. , as well as five separate instances where there was a "war against justice".

CNN hosts Brian Stelter and S.E. Cupp and MSNBC hosts Joy Reid Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski agreed that Trump has a "war" against the media.

Meanwhile, CNN presenter Jake Tapper insisted that Trump has also waged war "against the truth." CNN analyst John Avlon also discussed Trump's "war on reality".

MSNBC's Reid also highlighted Trump's "war on immigrants" and "Amazon" and his colleague Chris Hayes referred to Trump's "war on absentee ballots" and "the intelligence community" in addition to the claim by Ali Velshi from the President's "war on Obamacare".

CNN's Don Lemon also spoke about Trump's "war on the NFL", while daytime presenter Alisyn Camerota reported on his "war on facial masks."

The supercut ends with MSNBC host Al Sharpton discussing Trump's "Christmas war".