Montana governor sues chief of federal land agency & # 39; unconstitutional & # 39;





Governor Steve Bullock filed a lawsuit Monday against William Perry Pendley, who has essentially served as the vacant director since his appointment as deputy director last summer.

The Office of Land Management is responsible for one-tenth of the land mass of the United States and 700 million acres of underground resources, such as oil, gas, and minerals.

Bullock is a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and is currently running to topple Republican Senator Steve Daines. (Bullock has a limited time to seek reelection as governor.)

"It has nothing to do with running for the Senate," Bullock told CNN in a phone interview Tuesday. "This has to do with public lands that are essential to Montana … And it's about the Constitution and federal law."