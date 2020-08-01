Months after & # 39; Central Park Karen & # 39 ;, bird watchers and dog owners keep fighting

The feathers of New York bird watchers are disheveled.

In May, an now-notorious video of Amy "Central Park Karen" Cooper went viral after she called black bird watcher Christian Cooper's cops for asking her to leash her dog on the park's Ramble.

The spotlight may have advanced, but the hostility between bird watchers and dog owners in the city has only worsened.

"When you see (dogs without leashes) a lot, it's hard to refrain from going into scream mode right away," said bird watcher Robert DeCandido.

Complaints about off-leash dogs in New York City increased 64 percent this year last year, with 757 complaints between January 1 and June 30, compared to 461 in the same period last year. Fifty of those complaints were related to Central Park; only 23 were presented in 2019.

But Stephanie Ching believes that leaving her large Bernese mountain dog, Brinkley, off leash twice a day is essential to her health.

"There will be people who say, 'Your dog must be on a leash,'" said Ching, who sometimes spends 15 to 20 minutes above regulated off-leash time. "(But) he needs the exercise." Canines can be released from 6 to 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. until midnight in much of Central Park, but not in protected areas like the 36-acre Ramble, a favorite spot for birdwatchers.

“The birds stop at Central Park. . . to find a habitat where they can get insects or fish, "said David Barrett, creator of the Twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert. "If there are dogs stalking and chasing them, the birds won't get into these places, and that's a big problem."

He adds that dogs trample on vegetation that birds feed on and put young at risk. "Dogs can catch them," he said, adding that several times a day he sees dogs on the loose where they shouldn't be.

But when bird watchers try to enforce the rules, things get ugly.

"This guy was playing fetch at his lab at Azalea Pond (in Central Park) and when I asked him to tie up his dog, he yelled something profane at me," said bird watcher Carine Mitchell. "It was scaring all the birds and damaging the pond's fragile ecology."

An encounter, recorded on June 6 by a bird watcher who asked to remain anonymous, shows a dog walker pulling six puppies out of an area clearly marked "Keep Out."

"Take out the f-k with your camera!" the walker screams, pushing the phone away.

DeCandido said a dog walker once called the police.

"I was on the walk and I saw a dog running off a leash, so I went up to this lady and said 'put that damn dog on a leash, there's a sign right there'. She said & # 39; I'm going to call the police. I'm going to start recording it right now, "DeCandido recalled." About 20 minutes later, the police cars arrived and said "apparently you were harassing a woman."

Dog owners say that increasingly abrasive behavior is not necessary.

"You don't need to climb to such an unpleasant place," said Janet Wolf, who walks with her dog in Central Park. "Putting a video camera in someone's face and yelling agitates the problem."

Wolf admits that she lets her dog explore the unleashed Ramble.

"It is just a beautiful thing. It feels like the closest thing to nature we can get in Manhattan," he said.

But Central Park bird watchers have had enough. A group of them drafted an initiative, calling the Park Enforcement Patrol for tighter enforcement, which was approved during a Community Board meeting 7 in July.

Although PEP officers deliver calls for unleashed dogs in parks, they have only issued one so far this year in Central Park, up from 58 during the same period last year. The number across the city has also been reduced slightly, from 569 to 567.

"It really is a question of enforcement," said Barrett. "(But) I don't think the problem is completely resolved."