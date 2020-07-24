Mookie Betts makes debut memories as Dodgers roll

LOS ANGELES – Mookie Betts singled in the seventh inning for his first shot as the Los Angeles Dodger, then pointed the ball.

That, along with the lineup card, goes to an exhibit at his home.

"This is something I will always remember," he said Thursday night after scoring the lead run in an 8-1 opening victory over the San Francisco Giants in a stadium with no fans. "It is just a new chapter in life."

Betts was 1-for-5 with two strikeouts, one day after signing a $ 365 million contract covering 2021-32.

Betts spoke without his bat when he knelt down during the national anthem. Teammates Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy rested one hand on each of their shoulders. Giants manager Gabe Kapler, in his first game as successor to Bruce Bochy, also knelt.

"It was just unity," Betts said. "We are all on the same team, we are all here for change, even the Giants."

Betts' perspective on kneeling has changed since 2016, when it said it would not take such a move. Her father, Willie, served in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force.

"I wasn't polite, and it's my fault," said Betts. "I know that my father served and I will never disrespect the flag, but there must also be a change. Kneeling is due to injustice.

Kiké Hernández homered and drove five runs while tying his career with four hits for Los Angeles.

"It is a great feeling," he said.

Justin Turner failed to pick a fielder and Betts beat second baseman Donovan Solano's shot to the plate to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the seventh. The Giants lost their video call challenge after Betts slipped upside down.

"If that is recorded at the plate, I think we are talking about a very different game," Kapler said.

Betts struck out with the bases loaded, finishing a five-run inning that made it 6-1.

Adam Kolarek (1-0) claimed victory with 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Dustin May became the first Dodgers rookie to start opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 after Clayton Kershaw entered the disabled list due to a back problem. It was similar to when Valenzuela was a late replacement for the injured Jerry Reuss at the time.

"He kept his composure," said Hernández. "I wasn't nervous or intimidated by the amount of cardboard we had in the stands."

May allowed one run and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. The 6-foot-6-foot foreman struck out four and walked none.

"It's the kind of thing you dream about, opening day," May said. "Once the first launch was released, everything was fine and ready to go."

Originally, May was not on the active 30-man list, and the 22-year-old was forced to work after Kershaw's back stiffened during weight room training Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly of Pablo Sandoval marked the only race in San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (0-1) took the loss.

The sounds of the game were amplified with just cardboard cutouts from fans in the stands areas: the crack of the bat into a roughly hit ball. DJ music booming. Filthy balls that sound loud when landing on seats. Home plate umpire's third hit calls are easily heard. The teammates shouted reminders to Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson on what basis to pitch after he hit a ball in the second.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto allowed one run and five hits in four innings.

The Giants and Dodgers were holding a black ribbon that wound along the baselines in a show of unity after pregame introductions. Hymn singer Keith Williams Jr. stood in the new center field seat to perform in place of the usual spot near the plate. Some of the Giants knelt during the performance. Reliever Sam Coonrod decided not to join his teammates, saying he learned of his teammates' plan beforehand. "I didn't mean bad will because of that. I don't think I'm better than anyone, "Coonrod said." I'm a Christian, so I don't think I can kneel before anything other than God. "In one video, Rachel Robinson, 98, whose husband, Jackie, broke the barrier the color of the big leagues in 1947, he made the traditional call "It's time for Dodger baseball!"

A Mylar balloon floated near second base in the last innings, seemingly popping up out of nowhere. A ball boy entered the field and snatched it away during a brief pause in action.