Moon knight is a superhero character created by marv wolfman and Richard benjamin who first appeared in “heroes for hire” #1 published by marvel comics in 1975.

His background story is that he was left on the streets of new york city as a child and was subjected to beatings and other abuse. Eventually, he worked his way up in the ranks of organized crime until he became an assassin for them. He eventually burned out from it and decided to quit. However, his bosses did not want to let him go so easily especially since he knew one of their secrets which they wanted to be kept quiet so they sent hitmen after him. This led to him killing them in self-defense which made him feel truly guilty and remorseful.

In addition, he doesn’t like to kill his enemies either and will capture them instead of killing them. In fact, he has even tried to rehabilitate some of his enemies including Scorpion(sp) who was a heroin addict and rat cage(sp), the leader of organized crime in new york city.

Who Is The Cast In Moon Knight?

When it comes to the cast of the moon knight movie, marvel comics did not reveal a lot of info. However, they did mention that the moon knight’s love interest(or significant other) is Marlene vista in(sp), a nurse who the moon knight met while in a hospital being treated for amnesia. The two have since begun dating. Also, this man is set to be in the movie as well. Although their roles are not specified in the article, they are characters that moon knights may interact with.

Moon knight has many different personalities in comic books and in other media. He is depicted as a former spy who turns to the dark side after being captured by the intergalactic police agency called the peace of mind called palladium and subjected to methods of torture. He is also one of the few heroes who can sense when other people have been subjected to torture without actually becoming tortured himself.

What Is The Plot Moonknight?

The plot of the moon knight movie has not been revealed yet, but it will more than likely be based on the original comic book that he first appeared in. In that story, the moon knight was attacked by some terrorists and left for dead before being revived by the god of the night named khepri. During his time as an agent of palladium, he had undergone multiple personality changes due to being tortured. He went through many different personalities like “the scarab” who was observed as a sidekick who always followed moon knight around and “the ghost”, a person who was killed by palladium’s torturers but was never able to be killed despite their best efforts.

What you’re about to see is gonna melt your brain 🤯 Watch the series premiere of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/b5fNeqEZll — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 30, 2022

What Are Some Reviews On Moonknight?

This is one of the most underrated characters of all time. why is he not in the avengers: age of Ultron movie? I hate to see him die because he was one of my favorite comic book characters.

I really want this movie to happen for some reason as well as other Marvel films that are coming out such as Dr strange and the avengers: age of Ultron. I think that moon knight could be an awesome character to watch on screen because he is so different from the average superhero character.

I hope that this movie happens because I think it would make a lot of money at the box office and would be well-liked by the critics as well. in addition, I like the idea of him teaming up with spider man because they both had problems in their pasts but have become good guys now. one example is that spider man’s uncle was murdered by someone who then framed him for it while moon knight killed people on behalf of organized crime in order to escape them.