Moon Knight is back! After a long hiatus, he is returning to comics in a brand new six-issue mini-series. This series will be written by Jeff Lemire and illustrated by Greg Smallwood. Moon Knight has always been a fascinating character, and I can’t wait to see what Lemire does with him. I’m also excited to see Smallwood’s art, as I’ve been a fan of his work for years.

Moon Knight is set to return this December, and I cannot wait! Be sure to check out the preview pages below, and keep an eye out for more information on this highly anticipated series.

What is Moon Knight all about?

Moon Knight is a superhero who first appeared in 1975. He was created by Doug Moench and Don Heck. Moon Knight is a vigilante who fights crime using martial arts and technology. He has been a member of the Avengers and the X-Men, but he currently operates as a solo hero. Moon Knight is known for his multiple personalities, which often leads to him being portrayed as unstable. However, Moon Knight is one of the most interesting and complex characters in all the comics, and I’m excited to see what Lemire does with him in this new series.

Who is the cast of Moon Knight?

– Moon Knight: Marc Spector is a former marine and CIA agent who was left for dead in the Egyptian desert. He was saved by the god Khonshu, who gave him the power to fight evil. Moon Knight uses his skills as a martial artist and detective to fight crime.

– Khonshu: Khonshu is the Egyptian god of the moon. He gives Moon Knight his powers and often appears to him in visions.

– Frenchie: Francois Ducharme is Moon Knight’s friend and ally. He is a skilled pilot and mechanic who helps Moon Knight with his missions.

– Marlene Alraune: Marlene Alraune is Moon Knight’s girlfriend. She is an art dealer who often gets

Moon Knight is being written by Jeff Lemire, with art by Greg Smallwood. Moon Knight is being published by Marvel Comics.

What can we expect from Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is a six-issue mini-series that will be released in 2017. It will focus on Moon Knight’s multiple personalities, and how they affect his fight against crime. I’m excited to see how Lemire handles this complex character, and I’m sure the art by Smallwood will be amazing.

Moon Knight is a superhero who first appeared in 1975. He is known for his multiple personalities, and for his use of weapons such as Moon blades. Moon Knight has been a part of several teams over the years, including the Avengers and the X-Men. Moon Knight is currently being published by Marvel Comics. The character of Moon Knight has always been an interesting one, and I’m excited to see what Lemire does with him in this new mini-series. Smallwood’s art is also something to look forward to.

What are the ratings of Moon Knight?

Moon Knight has been well-received by critics and fans alike. The character has a solid fan base, and the new mini-series is sure to please them. Moon Knight is rated T for Teen.

So, if you’re a fan of Moon Knight or just looking for a good comic to read, be sure to check out this new mini-series! I’m sure you won’t be disappointed. Thanks for reading!