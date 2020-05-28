Moon Knight will reportedly feature a great Marvel villain in the MCU

While many people may not be completely familiar with the character, for many comic book fans, Moon Knight It instantly became the most exciting addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe's list of Disney Plus exclusive shows when it was announced. Although we know practically nothing about the project other than the participation of Death Note and The Umbrella Academy Jeremy Slater as a showrunner, the simple fact that Marc Spector will be making his action debut sometime in 2022 is enough to generate great excitement among some sections of the fan base.

There have already been a plethora of possible online launch options, as well as tantalizing comparisons with the mind and the likes of reality. Mr. robot and Westworld, but in terms of actual plot details, very little information is available. However, a new rumor speculates that Moon Knight will not only lead the main character to join the Avengers, but that the show will also launch events that will bring Kang the Conqueror to the MCU.



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

The rumor comes from Mikey Sutton of Lord of the Long Box, and while they've proven highly successful when it comes to these kinds of firsts in the past, we've previously heard from our own sources that Marvel was willing to introduce the intergalactic antagonist. in the franchise, and could even be configured as the next big bad from the MCU's Thanos level.

According to the latest rumor, the Avengers will seek Moon Knight for his familiarity with ancient Egypt after discovering the existence of Kang and the threat it potentially represents, given that the time period is related to his own origin history and that of Kang. We know that the advent of Disney Plus is set to bring MCU movies and TV shows closer together than ever before, and if the studio is really interested in introducing Pharaoh Rama-Tut into his mythology, then a character who is They bestow their powers on the Egyptian moon god Khonshu certainly makes sense from the perspective of history.