“Moonfall” is a movie. It is science fiction and action and disaster and thriller. Roland Emmerich directed it.

The Moon gets hit by a force. It starts going on a new path and it will crash into Earth soon. The world is going to be destroyed soon and it is very hard. NASA has a plan to save the world, but only one person believes her. This person will go on an impossible mission into space and find out that the moon isn’t what we think it is.

Roland Emmerich is directing “Moonfall.” He has done this before. His other movies include “Independence Day,” “The Day After Tomorrow” and 2012.”The last time he tried to destroy the world, we got a movie called “Independence Day: Resurgence.” The movie also destroyed the future of that franchise. We hope that his new movie, “Moonfall,” is better than this one.

Roland Emmerich is making a new movie about disasters. It will be about the world ending. He made this movie before, but “Independence Day” was different because it was funny. The movie is about the moon coming towards Earth. It is really bad, just like “Armageddon”. But you will want to see this movie when it comes out. The release date and everything else about the movie is below.

What is the release date for Moonfall?

The movie is coming out on 4th February 2022. It is set for a theater release on that day. If you have been through this pandemic, the movie will be released when it is better.

What is the star cast of Moonfall?

Halle Berry as Jo Fowler

Patrick Wilson as Brian Harper

John Bradley as K.C. Houseman

Michael Peña as Tom Lopez

Charlie Plummer as Sonny Harper

Kelly Yu as Michelle

Donald Sutherland as Holdenfield

Eme Ikwuakor as Doug Davidson

Carolina Bartczak as Brenda Lopez

Maxim Roy as Captain Gabriella Auclair

Stephen Bogaert as Albert Hutchings

Azriel Dalman as Sonny Child

What is the plot of the Moonfall movie?

A force knocks the Moon out of its orbit around Earth. The Moon is on a collision course with life as we know it. With weeks before impact, NASA executive Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) believes she has the key to saving us all. But only one astronaut believes her, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson). Conspiracy theorist K.C. These people will try an impossible last chance. They leave their families and go into space, to find that the moon is not what we thought it was.

The new trailer for Moonfall showed that 50 years ago the government covered up the true nature of Apollo 11. Now it is too late to stop what is happening. Following a lot of bad things happening, the movie has a moment with the protagonist flying through the moon. There are metal things in it that you can see spinning around. It looks like this is not a natural object and someone made it.

Moonfall will show a lot of destruction. Yet this is not the first time Emmerich made a movie with an apocalyptic event. He made a movie about aliens in 1996 called Independence Day. Emmerich also directed the 2016 sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence. He made it more exciting than the first one. Emmerich brought about a new ice age in The Day After Tomorrow before he tried to destroy the entire world in 2012.

The moon falls out of its orbit. Jo Fowler, an ex-astronaut and current NASA executive, tries to figure out how to stop the moon from crashing into Earth. She meets with Brian Harper, who was also her astronaut colleague in the past. They work with Houseman to try and find a way to prevent the crash.

About the production :

There was an announcement in May 2019 that Roland Emmerich will write and direct a film, with a budget set at $140 million. It is one of the most expensive independent films ever. Lionsgate bought the American distribution rights to this film, and AGC International bought the international distribution rights.

In 2020, Josh Gad and Halle Berry were cast with Patrick Wilson and Charlie Plummer added in June. In October, Stanley Tucci, John Bradley, Donald Sutherland, and Eme Ikwuakor were added to the cast. Filming for a movie began in Montreal in 2020. Michael Peña, Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy, and Stephen Bogaert joined this production after it was changed from spring to fall. Michael Peña replaced actor Tucci because of the COVID-19 virus.

