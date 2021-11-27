This is a long-awaited American superhero film. I will be coming to the cinema next year. We have some information about it, including when it will come out in India and what deals were made with Sony and a leading streaming platform, Star Cast, and the trailer.

Daniel Espinosa directed the movie Morbius. It was based on a character in Marvel comics. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster helped make it happen by giving money to Columbia Pictures which made the big banner for the Marvel Entertainment company.

There is a new Spider-Man movie coming out. It is called Morbius and it will tell about the anti-hero’s story. The director is Daniel Espinosa and the writers are Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Some parts of this story have been done before. But the writer is trying to do them again, so we’ll see how it goes. It could be as good as Venom, but better? We’ll see what happens!

If you have seen the first trailer, your eyes are not wrong. The movie Morbius is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man and all. Here are some other things to know about this movie soon…

What is the release date of Morbius?

Filming started in Feb 2019 and ended in June 2019. It was going to be released on 10 July 2020, but then the Covid-19 pandemic happened. The makers of the film announced that it will come out in Jan next year.

The exact date is not confirmed yet, but if rumors are true then it will come out on January 28th, 2022. You can also feel the effects of the movie in IMAX because it was filmed in IMAX theaters.

The film is not being released in India. This is because of a deal between Sony Pictures and Netflix. The release date for the films in this deal is from 2022 to 2026. So, what this means is that whichever movie of the Sony will be released in the respective time slot, will premiere on the digital platform. So it is likely to be released on the leading streaming platform Netflix after one month of its theatrical release.

What is the plot of Morbius?

Here’s the official synopsis:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen. He was played by an actor named Jared Leto, who won an Oscar. It was about a guy called Michael Morbius. Dr. Morbius is very sick with a rare blood disorder. He wants to save other people who are in the same situation, so he tries a gamble. It looks like it works at first, but then he realizes it might make things worse.

In the latest story news about Morbius, the movie’s reshoots happened in Los Angeles last February. This could mean that there are connections to the MCU. The sign said, “Where is Spider-Man?” This means that Peter Parker (Spider-Man) has hidden and his identity was revealed at the end of the movie.

Morbius was an interesting character who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #101. He came after the Comics Code Authority lifted its ban on vampires and other supernatural characters. Spider-Man was having problems with his powers. He tried to remove them, but it didn’t work. Then he grew four extra arms. Dr. Michael Morbius was a scientist who had a rare blood disorder.

He tried to cure himself using an experiment that involved vampire bats. When he was saving his life, he became a pale-white creature with blood-craving. His main quality is that he needs more food than other people. He also can’t live in the sunlight as Dracula does. He is not undead though. Morbius’s origin story is sad. It led him to be famous in Marvel’s Adventure into Fear, which was later in Spider-Man’s books. Morbius was a bad guy for a long time. But now he is a hero with his comic. And he can also be seen as a villain in the Spider-Man cartoon series.

Who will be starring in Morbius?

The movie starts with Jared Leto. He has a one-of-a-kind blood disease. It made him sick so he turned himself into a vampire and got superpowers to cure his disease.

Jared Leto is playing a scientist in the movie Morbius.

Matt Smith is playing Michael’s friend who has the same type of blood disease that Michael does.

Adria Arjona is playing the main character’s girlfriend.

Jarre Harris is the Morbius Mentor in the movie.

Al Madrigal is playing the role of Alberto Rodriguez. He wants to hunt Michael.

Tyrese Gibson is playing a person who is trying to catch Michael.

Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Adrian Toomes or Vulture from the movie Spiderman: Homecoming (2017).

