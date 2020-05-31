More changes from WWE to help financial status | Newsdio

They are not finished yet. Like the rest of the world, WWE currently has a lot of problems due to the Coronavirus. Basically, the company is limited to television shows right now, as they cannot tour and rely primarily on their television contracts to stay afloat financially. That means they need to do something to keep expenses down, and now they are doing it again.

On April 15, WWE released and / or suspended various artists and producers on the air in an effort to save money. Some of these fighters had not performed regularly for several months, while others were more prominent. Either way, it didn't seem like the best move from an outside perspective as the company bragged about its financial condition. Your next move could look a little better.

According to PWInsider.comWWE has enacted a series of new cost-cutting measures to save money. This includes cutting executive pay, with the move in the last 48 hours. The move was announced in a press release last month, but it was not known when the move would take place. It is unclear which executives received salary cuts or how much was cut.

Hopefully these people have kept their money. Take a look at some of WWE's previous bosses:

Opinion: This is the kind of thing that will give WWE a little more sympathy than cutting wrestlers. They have so many executives that have been around for a long time and are paid incredibly well even though they rarely do anything on screen. I can understand that they have quite an important job on their own, but it was a bit difficult to accept that the fighters were gone with nothing related to the business side of things. Maybe this will help things out a bit, although there are some tough times ahead.

What do you think of the cuts? Will WWE release more fighters? Let us know in the comments below.

