More conservatives should sue for media abuse like Nick Sandmann

What the world needs now is love, sweet love and many more libel suits.

The Washington Post has settled a lawsuit with Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic student tainted by the media and by the usual Twitter mob after a rude and deliberately misrepresented encounter with a Native American leader in Washington after a march against the abortion.

Sandmann and other Covington students were charged with instigating a racially tinged confrontation with Omaha activist Nathan Phillips; in fact, it was the other way around, but the boys wore red "Make America Great Again" hats, which was enough for Washington Post journalists.

Sandmann filed a $ 250 million lawsuit against the newspaper for defamation. ("Libel" is the printed word for defamation). He filed similar lawsuits against CNN and other media. CNN was established, and now so has the Washington Post. Others can be expected to settle as well, or have difficulty defending themselves in court.

Defamation involves several criteria. To be defamatory, claims must be both false and defamatory and, when they involve a public figure, they must be done with "actual malice" or "reckless disregard for the truth." As a long-time newspaper editor and columnist, I've been on both sides of this: threatened with defamation lawsuits for accurate and honest journalism as a bullying tactic, and subjected to defamation by others.

My opinion is that our defamation laws are pretty good, but civil proceedings have the same problem as criminal proceedings, sometimes summed up by the maxim: "You can beat rap, but you can't beat the trip." It costs money to pursue a legitimate defamation case, and it costs money to defend yourself against an illegitimate one.

Since this was a high-profile case, Sandmann was able to obtain top-notch legal representation without being forced to spend a huge amount of money up front. The Washington Post is owned by the richest man in the world, making suing him more attractive. But other defamation victims find it very difficult and financially risky to seek justice. It is time for conservatives to make a smear effort parallel to the efforts that have been made in the name of gun rights and religious freedoms, a kind of pro bono smear bar. The only way to get the Washington Post or CNN to stop the abuse is to make it cost them.

Sandmann is also conducting litigation against Twitter, posing a different problem. Under current law, companies like Twitter and Facebook are not legally responsible for third party defamation posted on their sites. (They are responsible for any defamation of their own creation.) That seems to me the right way to do things, but that doesn't mean Twitter should be considered free for everyone. MSNBC's Joy Reid is rightly being sued, in my opinion, for defaming California immigration activist Roslyn La Liberte on Twitter, falsely putting racist words in her mouth with what can only be described as "reckless disregard for the truth " in the best case . The account offered by Reid is flatly denied by witnesses. False and obviously defamatory: Reid faces a very heavy trial.

And not just Reid. It wouldn't be appropriate to hold Twitter liable in the lawsuit, but there is a very good case for sanctioning not only Reid but also MSNBC corporately, given the way media companies use the social media activities of their on-air talent such as an extension of your own business operations. Reid uses his Twitter communications as part of his MSNBC work, and his misdeeds must also be understood as MSNBC misdeeds.

Even among the slandered, not many are willing to go through the ordeal of litigation and the financial risks associated with it. This is an opportunity for lawyers, and people who care about responsibility in journalism, to do something good.

Kevin D. Williamson is the author of the upcoming book, "Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the & # 39; Real America & # 39;" (Regnery).