More details on Drew Gulak returning to WWE | Newsdio

So that's what happened. Wrestlers can come and go from a wrestling promotion in the blink of an eye. That's a fairly common situation, but it's a pretty quick change to see someone leave WWE and return in less than ten weeks. It's not something you see every day, but it can be a great story. We have to take place right now and now we have a few more details.

On May 15, Drew Gulak lost to Daniel Bryan in the first round of a vacant Intercontinental Title tournament. The next day, it was learned that Gulak had left WWE. That was a big surprise, but less than two weeks later, more news emerged that Gulak had already returned to WWE. It sounds like something that has more in the story and now we know what it is about.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Gulak did not accept any offers from other promotions during his absence. Since Gulak's contract expired, he would have been allowed to fight for any promotion he wanted without any non-competition clause. However, Gulak rejected all offers, suggesting that Gulak either had a new deal with WWE or was on the verge of another. Gulak will appear on this week's SmackDown.

Gulak was on a streak before leaving WWE. Take a look at the time before your very short time out

Opinion: That's kind of nice to hear since WWE had worked with Gulak and was showing up pretty well. I'm not sure what WWE will do with him in the future, but it is clear that WWE wants to do something with him. There is a possibility that you will never get a big boost, but given what you have been up to lately, you are at least making more progress than in the past few weeks.

