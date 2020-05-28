More details on Henry Cavill's return to DCEU as Superman

Following yesterday's news that Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise his role as Superman at the DCEU, Deadline now shares details about the possible return.

RELATED: RELATED: HBO Max Reveals New Details About Green Lantern & Snyder Cut!

Warner Bros. is reportedly not developing a Iron Man sequel, nor will Cavill make a cameo in Wonder Woman 1984, The suicide squador in Matt Reeves " The batman.

The projects in which Cavill could appear as Superman are Shazam 2Dwayne Johnson Black adamor Aquaman 2.

Since Cavill is a good friend of Johnson, Superman will most likely make a cameo in Black adamHowever, once again, nothing has yet been confirmed about what the DCEU has in store for Superman.

Cavill first appeared on paper in the beginning of the DCEU Iron Man followed by 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and from 2017 League of Justice, which was the point of incitement for his possible departure from the role after the new shots caused a breakup between the studio and the star, as it conflicted with his work at Paramount Pictures. " Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He was slated to appear in future DCEU movies, including a cameo in David F. Sandberg. Shazam!, but after being fired from the role, one of his doubles comes in his place without showing the character's face.

Meanwhile, Cavill has been working hard leading the upcoming adaptation of the Netflix fantasy series. The Wizard, which recently received an early renewal for Season 2. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Wizard It is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a lone monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people are often more evil than beasts. But when fate throws him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile continent together.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Hasn't Quit The Superman Role

Cavill's upcoming projects also include the mystery drama Enola Holmes, where he will play Sherlock Holmes.

What do you think about the possible return of Superman to the DCEU? In which movie do you expect me to make a cameo? Would you like to see Superman become a presence character in the DCEU (similar to Nick Fury or The Hulk is in the MCU)? Sounds off in the comments!