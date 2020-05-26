More details on WWE using NXT fighters as "fans" during TV recordings, potential plan for live events | Newsdio

The first day of WWE using NXT fighters as "fans" during the TV recordings is in the books.

Most fans were happy to see the wrestlers serve as an audience during Monday's episode of Raw rather than having no noise from the crowd as the matches went on.

We previously noted on the site how WWE made the wrestlers stand without chairs, where the crowd would be behind the plexiglass, which settled around the ring area.

Pwinsider.com He reported some additional details about this decision from WWE. On Monday, WWE recorded the Raw last night, as well as the upcoming episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, 205 Live, and WWE Main Event. These recordings were made somewhere in the area for 9-10 hours in total.

With the talent standing all day, it was a long day for everyone involved. However, WWE did take short breaks for everyone to sit between games with the chairs being pulled out and then retiring, but the talent spent most of the day on their feet.

The report noted how the situation was described as an exhausting process for those fighters and trying to create energy all day. At the same time, some trainees were some trainees who were also happy to be there as they have been unable to do anything WWE related in the past few weeks. In fact, some talents have not been inside the Performance Center for some time.

WWE will record next week's Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live and Main live event on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, WWE will record several hours of NXT. This will take them to the NXT TakeOver: In Your House special next month.

As noted, the idea is to have wrestlers around the ring to bring more of the traditional live event experience to the shows. The talent's temperature was checked before entering the building and then verified later in the day.

According to the report, WWE has discussed installing plexiglass around the ring as something that will normalize during the pandemic. When WWE can run live events again, they could use Plexiglass as a way to maintain an "invisible" barrier between fans and wrestlers.