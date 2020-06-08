More German teams kneel before games, Wolfsburg beats Werder

Four more Bundesliga teams knelt before their games on Sunday, when Werder Bremen approached relegation and Schalke's winless career became his worst in 27 years.

Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin knelt for the first time before their game on Saturday in an anti-racist gesture following massive protests against police brutality and racism in the United States for the murder of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, in Minneapolis on 25 of May.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen followed suit in Sunday's opening game. Union Berlin and Schalke, whose midfielder Weston McKennie was the first in Germany to protest last week, also knelt before their 1-1 draw on Sunday. The referee and his assistants joined.

Wolfsburg defeated Werder 1-0 to step into the Europa League as Werder approaches the Bundesliga relegation.

They were heading for a largely uneventful 0-0 draw in torrential rain before the 82nd minute, when Wolfsburg's substitute winger Felix Klaus curved in a cross from the right and Wout Weghorst found himself with a header bouncing off Werder's goal.

The result leaves Werder, the last German champion in 2009, 17th and facing relegation. That would mean just his second season outside of the top division since the Bundesliga was founded.

Werder has not won at home in the league since September 1. He is six points safe and three behind Fortuna Düsseldorf in the playoff relegation position. Wolfsburg climbed above Hoffenheim to sixth place and a place in the Europa League.

Union and Schalke kept their unwanted records of not winning since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Union was content with a point to move away from the relegation zone, Schalke was again frustrated as his winless career reached 12 games in all competitions, his worst since 1993.

Robert Andrich gave Union the lead in a quick counterattack, his first goal came with his 48th shot of the season, but Schalke responded with a powerful long-range strike from Jonjoe Kenny, the right-back on loan from Everton.

Fans will not be able to participate in Bundesliga matches due to the pandemic, but Union supporters made their voices heard in the game.

About 30 people gathered on Sunday in a wooded area near the stadium, separated by social distancing, and police at the scene decided not to intervene, the dpa agency reported.

Their chants were clearly audible in the stadium and on television, something Andrich called "really beautiful."

Cologne's Anthony Modeste thought he had given his team his first victory since the Bundesliga restart when he threw the ball from the edge of the box against Augsburg in the 85th minute.

It was not because Philipp Max touched a cross on the far post to win a 1-1 draw at 88. Cologne is 12 and Augsburg 13.