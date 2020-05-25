More harm than good? Twitter struggles to tag misleading COVID-19 tweets

Image from Pixabay / CNET Illustration



For the most up-to-date news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The automated technology Twitter began using this month to tag tweets that contain erroneous information about the coronavirus is making mistakes, raising concerns about the company's reliance on artificial intelligence to review content.

May 11 Twitter started tagging tweets That spread a conspiracy theory about 5G causing the coronavirus. Authorities believe the false theory led some people to set fire to the cell towers.

Twitter will eliminate misleading tweets that encourage people to engage in behaviors like damage cell towers. Other tweets that do not incite the same level of damage but include false or disputed claims should obtain a label that directs users to reliable information. The label says "Get the data on COVID-19" and takes users to a page with selected tweets debunking the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory.

However, Twitter's technology has made many mistakes, applying tags to tweets that disprove conspiracy theory and provide accurate information. Tweets that include links to news from ReutersBBC Cabling and Voice of america about 5G The coronavirus conspiracy theory has been labeled. In one case, Twitter applied the tag to tweets that shared a page the company itself had posted titled "No, 5G is not causing coronavirus. "Tweets with words like 5G, coronavirus, COVID-19, or # 5Gcoronavirus hashtags have also been mislabeled.

Experts say mislabeled tweets could confuse users, especially if they don't click on the tag. Since Twitter doesn't notify users when their tweets are tagged, they probably don't know that their tweets have been tagged. Twitter also doesn't offer users a way to appeal their evaluation of their posts.

"You could say that labeling incorrectly does more harm than not labeling because then people trust and trust it," said Hany Farid, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. "Once you're wrong, a couple of hours go by and it's over."

Making mistakes

Twitter declined to say how many 5G coronavirus tweets have been tagged or provide an estimated error rate. The company said its Trust and Safety team tracks tagged tweets related to the coronavirus. The mislabeled tweets identified by CNET have not been fixed. The company said its automated systems are new and will improve over time.

"We are creating and testing new tools so that we can scale our application of these labels appropriately. There will be bugs along the way," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience as we work to do this well, but that is why we are taking an iterative approach, so that we can learn and make adjustments along the way."

The company is tagging tweets about the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory first, but plans to tackle other hoaxes.

With 166 million monetizable daily active users, Twitter faces a major moderation challenge due to the wave of tweets flowing through the site. The company said its automated tools help workers review reports more efficiently by displaying content that is most likely to cause harm, helping them prioritize which tweets to review first.

Twitter's approach to misinformation about the coronavirus is similar to Facebook's efforts to combat inaccurate content, although the world's largest social network relies more on human reviewers. Facebook works with more than 60 third-party fact checkers around the world who check post accuracy. If a fact checker classifies a post as false, Facebook will display a warning notice and display the content below in a person's News to reduce its spread. Twitter is automatically tagging content without a human review first.

UC Berkeley's Farid said he is not surprised that Twitter's automated system is making mistakes.

"The difference between a headline with a conspiracy theory and one that discredits it is very subtle," he said. "It's literally the word & # 39; no & # 39; and you need a full understanding of the language, which we don't have today."

Instead, he said, Twitter could take action against users who are spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and have a large following. Researchers from the University of Oxford published a study in April that showed that high-profile social media users, such as politicians, celebrities, or other public figures, shared about 20 percent of the false claims, but generated 69 percent of the total engagement of social networks.



Playing now:

See this:

How to spot fake news

3:21



Some Twitter users They are also testing the system by tweeting the words 5G and coronavirus, flooding the site with more incorrectly tagged tweets.

Ian Alexander, a 33-year-old YouTuber who posts tech videos, said he saw the new tag in a tweet on May 11 that had nothing to do with the coronavirus 5G conspiracy theory. He decided to test the Twitter system by tweeting "If you type 5G, COVID-19 or Coronavirus in a tweet … this will appear below it …" The tag automatically appeared in the tweet.

Tagging the tweets, Alexander said "it can be more damaging than good" because someone could see the notice on their timeline without clicking.

Other tweets with misleading information about the coronavirus are leaking out of the cracks. Actress Fran Drescher, who has more than 260,000 followers, tweeted on May 12: "I can't believe all the 5G commercials. Gr8 4cancer, bird, bee and mor viruses like Corona. A tweet from another user included comments from Judy Mikovits, who appears in "Plandemic," a viral video containing coronavirus conspiracy theories, claiming that he believes 5G plays a role in the coronavirus pandemic. Both tweets did not have a tag. (CNET does not link to these tweets because contain false information).

Other social networks say they have been successful in tagging fake content. In March, Facebook displayed warning labels on some 40 million posts about COVID-19. When people saw those warning labels, they didn't continue to see inaccurate content about 95% of the time, according to Facebook.

Still, a study by MIT found that tagging fake news could cause users to believe stories that had not received tags, even if they contained misinformation. MIT researchers call this phenomenon the "implicit truth effect."

David Rand, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, co-author of the study, said a possible solution is for companies to ask social media users to rate the content as trustworthy or untrustworthy.

"It would not only help inform algorithms," said Rand, "but it also makes people more demanding in their own exchange because it simply pushes them to think about accuracy."