More information on the call of the main list of Matt Riddle | Newsdio

It is one of two ways. There are a lot of talented fighters in NXT, but it takes the right kind of artist to get to the main roster. Someone has to have the right balance of charisma and skills in the ring for it to work. That is not the most common thing in the world, but the times you see someone receive the call, it can be something special. That should happen soon, and now we know something more about it.

Matt Riddle is one of the most unique artists in a long time. Not only does he have more charisma than he knows what to do, but he has a mixed martial arts background to make it work in the ring. That's the kind of thing you can't see very often, but you'll soon see Riddle on one of the main lists. But what will it be?

According to PWInsider.comRiddle will be moving to SmackDown in the near future, though it's unclear when that move will take place. Riddle is slated to face Timothy Thatcher in a steel cage match this week on NXT with Kurt Angle as a guest referee. There's a chance this is Riddle's parting on NXT, but it's possible that he may be fighting on both shows for a while.

Riddle has great potential. Watch him show off those skills:

Opinion: This is the kind of move that makes sense since the main charts will need a little extra star power right now. It's not like going from one show to another means something about a schedule change right now, so maybe we could see Riddle doing something different without needing too big a change. I'm worried about what's going to happen to him on the show, but you have to be promoted at some point.

What do you think about Riddle? How will you do it on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

