More parents consider home schooling a permanent option during the coronavirus pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Jacklynn Walters has homeschooled her oldest son for the past 6 years.

When schools closed earlier this year to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, this mother of four says she didn't have to worry about her children's education.

"I had several parents concerned about their son's delay because they were not finishing the last little semester of their school," he said. "It wasn't something on my mind. I didn't have to worry about my son being left behind or even in the future."

Walters offers to serve as media director for the Midwest Parent Educators home education organization. She says more parents are asking about homeschooling.

"We get multiple phone calls and emails from parents specifically requesting workshops, or help on home schooling and what that looks like," Walters told Fox News. "They also have questions about the curriculum and if they have other options besides virtual public schools."

Interest is growing across the country.

More parents choose home school instead of classroom instruction when school resumes this fall as school districts implement their reopening plans during the global health crisis.

A recent survey by the American Federation of Children shows that 40 percent of respondents are more likely to continue homeschooling after coronavirus blockages.

"Actually, we had to get a much larger inbox for our email because it was starting to bounce emails at the end of the day," said J. Allen Weston, executive director of the National Association of Homeschooling.

Weston said parents are frustrated with the school's reopening plans and are now looking for other options.

"We are hearing things like six by six foot squares of chalk on the playground and that children cannot leave their square. We are listening to isolation rooms for any child who coughs or remains in solitary confinement all day."

President Donald Trump is pushing for face-to-face classes despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing across the country.

"Everyone wants it," Trump said. "Moms want it. Dads want it. The children want it. It's time to do it. "

Critics of homeschooling fear students will be left behind as more parents consider alternatives.

"In this country, we have almost no regulation of homeschooling," said Harvard Law School professor Elizabeth Bartholet. "Only a dozen states require parents to have any credentials. Those states only require a high school degree. ”

Bartholet, who serves as faculty director for the Harvard Law School Child Advocacy Program, adds that she supports virtual learning so that students can remain safe during the current health crisis, but is concerned about the child safety as more parents choose home schooling permanently.

"One of the greatest protections for children against abuse and neglect has been the protection of the mandatory reporting system, which means that certain people are designated as mandatory informants and then have to report any suspected abuse and neglect," he said. . "Teachers are mandatory reporters … and they are the largest group of people who report abuse and neglect to child protection authorities."