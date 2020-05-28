More photos and video of the redesigned surface of Apple's leather watch strap

The images of a new version of the Leather Loop that Apple seems to have in development appeared yesterday, and today, the Vietnamese site Tinhte.vn He has shared additional photos and videos that give us a clearer idea of ​​what to expect from the new band.

The bands come in colors including red, hot pink, blue, black, and brown, with some of the bands featuring differently colored accents on the side. The design features more distinctive crests that do not extend to the edge of the band, and features the same cowhide logo and "Natural Leather" wording found on the original Leather Loop.



While the current version of the Leather Loop closes with a Sport Loop-like loop closure, the new model magnetically attaches to the wrist. Tinhte.vnThe bands are all 44mm, but images shared yesterday suggest there may also be a 40mm version in the works. The current leather loop is limited to larger watches.



The bands appear to have waterproofing properties that make them suitable for a wider range of activities than current Leather Loop bands, and they also have a more sporty and casual look.



There is a possibility that Apple will sell these bands along with existing Leather Loop options as a new type of band, but given the similarities between the designs, the new bands could also be a complete replacement for the current Leather Loop.



It is unknown when these new bands will be released, but since they appear to be finished, perhaps we could see them as soon as WWDC. Apple often updates the colors of the Apple Watch band along with major events, so it wouldn't be unusual to see a new band option launch in the summer.



Alternatively, Apple could save these new bands for release alongside the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6 models in the fall.