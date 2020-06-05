More than 1,000 health professionals sign a letter that says: Don't shut down the protests using coronavirus concerns as an excuse.

"We created the letter in response to emerging narratives that seemed to smear the protests as risky to public health due to Covid-19," according to the letter writers, many of whom are part of the University's Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. from Washington. .

Instead, we wanted to present a narrative that prioritized opposition to racism as vital to public health, including the epidemic response. We believe the way forward is not to suppress protests in the name of public health, but to respond to demands from protesters in the name of public health, thereby addressing multiple public health crises. "

The letter focuses on health guidance for protesters and law enforcement, such as wearing masks, advocating not keeping detainees close, and opposing the use of tear gas for health reasons.

"Staying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective in minimizing the spread of COVID-19. To the extent possible, we support the application of these best public health practices during protests that call attention to force. lethal dominant white supremacy, "the letter says.

"However, as public health advocates, we do not condemn these meetings as risky for the transmission of COVID-19. We support them as vital to national public health and to the health of blacks specifically threatened in the United States. We can demonstrate that I support by facilitating safer protest practices without detracting from the protesters' ability to gather and demand change. This should not be confused with a permissive stance at all meetings, particularly protests against orders to stay home. "

The letter's writers said they are concerned about the health implications of the protests, including how tear gas or smoke can cause coughs, which can spread the coronavirus, and that people can spend a lot of time together. and they cannot stay 6 feet away.

"Prepare for more infections in the days after a protest," says the letter. "Provide greater access to testing and care for people in affected communities, especially when they or their families are at risk by attending protests."

Dr. Abby Hussein, an infectious disease fellow at the University of Washington, noted that for African Americans this was truly a "matter of life and death" and that protesters were not taking action lightly.

"While everyone is concerned about Covid's risk, there are risks just being black in this country that almost outweigh that sometimes. And the sad part is that the group protesting their rights are the same people who are already disproportionately affected because of the disease, "Hussein told CNN. "It is something they are doing because if they don't fight for this now, they may never be able to fight for it in the future, because while Covid is in this moment and we don't know how long it will last, white supremacy and oppression have been much more long, and we can guarantee that it will continue if people do nothing about it now. "

The letter received over 1,200 supporting signatures before the authors closed the letter to the signatures.

Open letter advocating an anti-racist public health response to protests against the systemic injustice that occurs during the COVID-19 pandemic

On April 30, heavily armed and predominantly white protesters entered the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, protesting orders to stay home and calling for widespread public masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Infectious disease doctors and public health officials publicly condemned these actions and privately lamented the growing gap between science leaders and a subset of the communities they serve. As of May 30, we are witnessing continuing demonstrations in response to the continued, widespread and deadly institutional racism sparked by the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among many other black lives taken by the police. A public health response to these protests is also warranted, but this message must be completely different from the response to white protesters who resist orders to stay home. The infectious disease and public health narratives adjacent to anti-racism protests must be consciously anti-racist, and infectious disease experts must be clear and consistent in prioritizing an anti-racist message.

White supremacy is a deadly public health problem that precedes and contributes to COVID-19. Blacks are twice as likely to be killed by the police compared to whites, but the effects of racism are much more widespread. Black people experience dramatic health disparities in life expectancy, maternal and infant mortality, chronic medical conditions, and outcomes of acute illnesses such as myocardial infarction and sepsis. Biological determinants are insufficient to explain these disparities. They are the result of longstanding systems of oppression and prejudice that have subjected people of color to discrimination in the healthcare environment, reduced access to healthcare and healthy food, unsafe working conditions, mass incarceration, exposure to pollution and noise, and toxic effects. of stress Black people are also more likely to develop COVID-19. Black people with COVID-19 are diagnosed later in the course of the disease and have a higher rate of hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, and death. COVID-19 among black patients is another deadly manifestation of white supremacy. In addressing the protests against white supremacy, our first statement should be an unwavering support for those who would dismantle, uproot or reform racist institutions.

Staying home, social distancing, and public masking are effective in minimizing the spread of COVID-19. To the extent possible, we support the application of these best public health practices during demonstrations that draw attention to the dominant lethal force of white supremacy. However, as public health advocates, we do not condemn these meetings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to national public health and to the specifically threatened health of blacks in the United States. We can show that support by facilitating safer protest practices without downplaying the ability of protesters to rally and demand change. This should not be confused with a permissive stance at all meetings, particularly protests against orders to stay home. Those actions are not only opposed to public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and are contrary to respect for the lives of blacks. Protests against systemic racism, which fuels the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on black communities and also perpetuates police violence, must be supported.

Therefore, we propose the following guide to support public health:

● Support state and local governments in defending the right to protest and allow protesters to gather.

● Do not dissolve the protests under the pretext of maintaining public health due to COVID-19 restrictions.

● Defend that protesters are not arrested or held in confined spaces, including prisons or police vans, which are some of the areas of greatest risk for the transmission of COVID-19.

● Opposing the use of tear gas, smoke, or other respiratory irritants, which could increase the risk of COVID-19 by making the respiratory tract more susceptible to infection, exacerbating existing inflammation, and inducing cough.

● Require that law enforcement officials also respect infection prevention recommendations by keeping distance from protesters and wearing masks.

● Reject messages stating that facial coatings are motivated by concealment, and instead celebrate facial coatings as protectors of public health in the context of COVID-19.

● Prepare for more infections in the days after a protest. Provide greater access to evidence and care for people in affected communities, especially when they or their families are at risk by attending protests.

● Support the health of protesters by promoting the following:

○ Use of facial coatings.

○ Distance of at least 6 feet between protesters, where possible.

○ Consistently demonstrate alongside close contacts and move together as a group, rather than broadly mixing with multiple groups.

○ Stay home when you are sick and use other platforms to oppose racism for high-risk people and people who are unable or uncomfortable to attend in person.

● Encourage allies who want to facilitate safe demonstrations through the following:

○ Provide protesters with masks, hand washing stations, or hand sanitizer.

○ Provides eye protection, such as face shields or goggles, for protection against COVID-19 and the chemical irritants used to disperse crowds.

○ Bring single-serving wrapped foods or drinks to support protesters.

○ Provide chalk marks or other designations to encourage proper distance between protesters.

○ Supply ropes, which can be tied at 6-foot intervals, to allow people to march together while maintaining space.

○ Donate to rescue funds for protesters

● Listen to and prioritize the needs of black people as expressed by black voices.

These are strategies for harm reduction. We sincerely hope that all participants can follow these suggestions for safer public demonstrations, with the help of allies when possible and necessary, but we recognize that this is not always the case. Still, we continue to support protesters who are addressing the overriding public health problem of widespread racism. We express solidarity and gratitude towards

protesters who have already taken enormous personal risks to advocate for their own health, the health of their communities, and the public health of the United States. We promise our services as allies who share this goal.

This letter is signed by 1,288 public health professionals, infectious disease professionals, and community stakeholders.