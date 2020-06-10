More than 1,000 professional athletes petition Congress to end police immunity







NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, as well as NBA head coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich join a long list of athletes, coaches and office officials from the NFL, the NBA and the Major League Baseball to ask for approval of a bill proposed by Representatives Justin Amash and Ayanna Pressley.

"When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law," the letter, published by the Players Coalition on Wednesday it reads. "A legal system that does not provide such a remedy is illegitimate."

In recent years, legal experts, judges and judges from all sides of the ideological spectrum have criticized the legal doctrine known as "qualified immunity", arguing that it is not based on the proper legal authorities and all too often protects officials of responsibility.

A possible reexamination of the doctrine comes as the United States is recovering from the recent deaths of several black Americans at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month after a white police officer knelt in his neck for more than eight minutes Widespread protests across the country have called for a codified change in the way the law treats the black community.