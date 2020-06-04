More than 2 million Americans became gun owners for the first time this year, according to the trade association.

During a record number of firearm sales in the first part of the year, more than 2 million Americans became gun owners for the first time, a firearms trade association said Monday.

Firearm retailers estimated that 40 percent of their gun sales in the first four months of 2020 went to first-time buyers, according to a survey by National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), an American national trade association for the firearms industry.

"The first part of 2020 has been unlike any other year for firearm purchases, particularly by first-time buyers, as new NSSF research reveals that millions of people chose to purchase their first weapon during the COVID-19 pandemic, "said the association.

Personal protection, followed by target shooting and hunting, was the main driver of "more than 2.5 million new gun owners in a very short period of time," the NSSF said.

The data indicated that the most purchased firearms among new buyers were semi-automatic pistols, nearly double the second most purchased firearm, shotguns.

Women made up 40 percent, or 1 million, of first-time buyers, the NSSF said.

In spite of coronavirus Blocks that force firearm retailers to close in some states, the association said year-over-year figures showed that overall business increased 80 percent in March and 69 percent in April.

As sales skyrocketed, background checks through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) skyrocketed to 6.5 million nationwide during this period, a 48 percent increase from the year. past.

Arms sales continue to increase in some areas after the recent riots and violence caused by the death of George Floyd, according to reports. Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody.

"We started this week with a fair amount of merchandise," said Andy Chernoff, owner of Coliseum Gun Traders on Long Island, New York. FOX5. "We are running out of money. Literally ending. I never thought I would say that. "

Meanwhile, Robert Savage of Jolly’s Pawn Shop in Greenville, North Carolina, said WITN-TV that the fever of "buying panic" during the pandemic has "recovered" amid the protests.

"Many of them are just nervous, scared," said Savage. "So they're just trying to make sure their family is safe. And I can't blame them because that's the same thing I would do." . "