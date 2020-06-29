More than 200 people are advised to quarantine after possible exposure to Covid-19 in the gym.

"Anyone who was at Planet Fitness between 9 am and 3 pm on Wednesday, June 24 must stay home for 14 days from the exposure, which would run until Wednesday, July 8," says a statement from the Health Department of the Monongalia County, adding that "about 205" people were in the gym during that time period.

"We urge people to be tested if they become symptomatic," health department spokeswoman Mary Wade Burnside said in an email to CNN.