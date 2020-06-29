More than 200 people are advised to quarantine after possible exposure to Covid-19 in the gym.

"Anyone who was at Planet Fitness between 9 am and 3 pm on Wednesday, June 24 must stay home for 14 days from the exposure, which would run until Wednesday, July 8," says a statement from the Health Department of the Monongalia County, adding that "about 205" people were in the gym during that time period.
"We urge people to be tested if they become symptomatic," health department spokeswoman Mary Wade Burnside said in an email to CNN.
West Virginia is seeing an increase in cases, about 400 in the past 12 days, reports the Monongalia County Health Department. In the 10 days prior to that, cases increased by approximately 240.
Until 10 a.m. Monday, there have been 2,849 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus and 93 coronavirus-related deaths statewide.
"As a precaution and in the interest of the community, we are closing the club for further deep cleaning," Planet Fitness Morgantown said in a recording when CNN called him to comment, adding that the club will reopen at 6 am Tuesday. .
CNN has reached out to media relations at Planet Fitness and the Monongalia County Health Department for additional updates and comments.
Governor Jim Justice is expected to give a press conference on Monday afternoon.