More than 200 people get bagged salad-related infections sold in eight states

The cases, which are found in eight states, primarily in the Midwest, are infected with Cyclospora, the CDC said.
The US Food and Drug Administration had been warning customers not to eat certain brand-name garden salad mixes sold by ALDI, HY-Vee, and Jewel-Osco. The government investigation found that the mix, which is produced by Fresh Express, was also sold at Walmart stores. The blends are under different brands in different stores.
At ALDI, the product is called Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad. Sold in Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Hy-Vee sells all of the brand's garden salad products in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. At Jewel-Osco, the salad was sold in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa under the name of Signature Farm Brand Garden Salad. At Walmart it is sold as the Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad brand and sold in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The products, which are made from iceberg lettuce and may include red cabbage and carrots, have now been voluntarily recalled by each of the stores.
Cyclospore is a microscopic parasite that can cause diarrhea that lasts from a few days to a month or more. Symptoms generally appear about a week after someone has consumed contaminated food or water.
The FDA says so, and the CDC is working with companies to investigate the connection. Meanwhile, the agency said it wants consumers not to eat the salad mix.
The CDC said people should check their refrigerators to see if they have any of the salads recalled and should throw them away, even if they have eaten something and no one has gotten sick. If someone gets sick, you should call the doctor and make sure you write down what you ate in the past two weeks before you feel bad.
The CDC and the FDA are continuing to investigate to determine if other products are connected to this outbreak.