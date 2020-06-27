More than 200 people get bagged salad-related infections sold in eight states

The cases, which are found in eight states, primarily in the Midwest, are infected with Cyclospora, the CDC said.

The US Food and Drug Administration had been warning customers not to eat certain brand-name garden salad mixes sold by ALDI, HY-Vee, and Jewel-Osco. The government investigation found that the mix, which is produced by Fresh Express, was also sold at Walmart stores. The blends are under different brands in different stores.

At ALDI, the product is called Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad. Sold in Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Hy-Vee sells all of the brand's garden salad products in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. At Jewel-Osco, the salad was sold in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa under the name of Signature Farm Brand Garden Salad. At Walmart it is sold as the Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad brand and sold in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The products, which are made from iceberg lettuce and may include red cabbage and carrots, have now been voluntarily recalled by each of the stores.