More than 2,000 Portland protesters take to the streets for the 57th consecutive night, clash with the feds

More than 2,000 people flooded downtown Portland overnight during the 57th day of protests in Oregon's largest city, where President Trump has deployed federal agents despite open city opposition to the move.

Just hours after a federal judge prevented US agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers in the protests, the agents appeared to deploy tear gas early Friday morning to force thousands of protesters to crowd in federal court. .

At least 100 officers were on the ground for part of the night, according to The Oregonian.

After a larger Black Lives Matter rally, protesters clashed with federal officials in court.

Protesters had projected lasers into the building and attempted to tear down a security fence that had been reinforced to keep protesters away. Protesters walked away as gas clouds rose from the area and flash grenades were heard. In other cases, they used leaf blowers to push the harmful gas toward the police.

Police, who have said they are not involved in the federal government's response, urged protesters to leave the area and, using a loudspeaker, warned people about the possible use of tear gas, according to the report.

Earlier in the evening, activists emphasized to The Oregonian that the focus of the protests, which started in May after the police murder of George Floyd, "moved from where it was supposed to be and turned into a show," E.D. explained. Mondainé, president of a local branch of the NAACP.

Trump defended the government's decision to take action in Portland on Thursday night during an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, saying: "We had to do it."

"They are anarchists," Trump said. "That is even, that is a level that people have not seen but they are anarchists."

On Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others opposed the presence of federal police sent by Trump, who previously called the protesters "agitators and anarchists" after Wheeler was gassed.

The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that he will review the conduct of federal agents who responded to the riots in Portland and Washington, D.C., after concerns from members of Congress and the public emerged.

Members of the City Council accused Wheeler of failing to control the police who used tear gas multiple times against the protesters before federal agents arrived. And city business leaders have condemned the mayor for failing to control the situation before officers appeared.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf denied that federal agents were inflaming the situation. He told "CBS This Morning" that Wheeler legitimized the crime by going to the front of the crowd of protesters where the fires were lit and where people were trying to tear down a security fence.

Wheeler was not involved in lighting any of the fires or attempting to tear down the fence and was surrounded by his security team when he was gassed.

Police said the crowd threw Molotov cocktails, lit fires in a park and in trash cans, and released hundreds of gallons of water from the hydrants.

