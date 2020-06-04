More than $ 20G raised to help a Minneapolis woman who wept over riots in a viral interview

A GoFundMe the unit has raised more than $ 20,000 to benefit Minneapolis woman whose emotional interview about the effect of the riots on her city went viral

Stephanie Wilford burst into tears on Saturday when she told him KSTP that the violence had left her without stores to shop in her area.

"I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses are not running. People did this for no reason," Wilford said tearfully. "It won't bring George (Floyd) back here. George is in a better place than us. "

"Last night, I'm going to be honest, I wish I was where George was," added Wilford, "because this is ridiculous. These people are destroying my livelihood."

Jill Sims, who says she is one of Wilford's neighbors, started the fundraiser, which has been verified by GoFundMe.

"Her powerful words struck the hearts of many close and distant neighbors on social media who want to help. I am Jill, a neighbor in Minneapolis," read the description of the fundraiser.

"Her story made me cry and I wanted to do something to help. After encouraging myself on social media via Twitter, I contacted Stephanie to get her approval to set up this Go Fund Me. This is an opportunity to provide help to through donations to Stephanie for help getting essentials / transportation to buy (maybe subscriptions from Shipt or Amazon.) The response and willingness to help Stephanie both financially and personally has been overwhelming. "

The fundraiser He has more than 500 donors and quickly doubled his goal of $ 10,000.

Jill added that she and another neighbor were working "to define the best way to use the resource."

