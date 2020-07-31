More than 50% of American adults live in households that lost income in a pandemic.

The most surprising statistic: More than half of US adults live in households that have lost income from jobs.

At the same time, the number of Americans who say they haven't worked in the past week has also increased, before declining somewhat in the most recent survey, the latest one scheduled to launch.

Data from weekly Census Bureau reports, which have tracked the impact of the virus on multiple facets of Americans' lives since late April, show that conditions stabilized or even improved somewhat until mid-June. At the time, the coronavirus was emerging in the south and west, forcing more than two dozen states to halt, or even reverse, their reopening plans.

For example, the number of people reporting they had not worked in the past seven days dropped to 113.3 million in mid-June, from a peak of 120.1 million a month earlier. But the numbers started climbing again to 119.8 million in July, before falling to 118 million the following week in the most recent poll.

Those who reported household income losses bounced between 47% and 48% for much of the survey, but began to rise in recent weeks to 51.1%.

Some 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April, the largest decline on record. Although more than 7 million people found work in May and June, the unemployment rate was 11.1% last month, more than the peak of the 2008 financial crisis.

The recent surge in cases is likely to spell even more layoffs and hardships, especially when combined with the shaky finances of larger companies, several of which have recently announced bankruptcies, store closings, job cuts, or massive potential downsizing. .

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing unemployment claims for the first time has increased in the past two weeks. And the July jobs report, to be released on August 7, may once again show a decline in employment.

"The virus spread and economic downturns in the weeks as they do not bode well for the labor market in the coming weeks and months," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

The census survey also reveals the cost the pandemic is having on the well-being of Americans.

About 26.5% said they defaulted on their rent or mortgage payment last month, or had little or no confidence that their home would be able to make the next payment on time. That's an increase from a low point of 22.1% in early June and 24.6% in the initial survey.

And more than 12% of Americans lived in homes where there was sometimes or often not enough to eat in the previous seven days, up from 9.7% in mid-June and 9.8% in the first survey.

The pandemic is also affecting people's mental health, especially as it lasts for months.

Nearly a quarter of respondents reported feeling depressed, depressed, or hopeless almost every day or more than half the days of last week in the most recent report.

When the survey began, that figure was approximately 18.6%.