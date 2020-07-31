More than 50% of American adults live in households that lost income in a pandemic.

The most surprising statistic: More than half of US adults live in households that have lost income from jobs.
At the same time, the number of Americans who say they haven't worked in the past week has also increased, before declining somewhat in the most recent survey, the latest one scheduled to launch.
Data from weekly Census Bureau reports, which have tracked the impact of the virus on multiple facets of Americans' lives since late April, show that conditions stabilized or even improved somewhat until mid-June. At the time, the coronavirus was emerging in the south and west, forcing more than two dozen states to halt, or even reverse, their reopening plans.
For example, the number of people reporting they had not worked in the past seven days dropped to 113.3 million in mid-June, from a peak of 120.1 million a month earlier. But the numbers started climbing again to 119.8 million in July, before falling to 118 million the following week in the most recent poll.
Those who reported household income losses bounced between 47% and 48% for much of the survey, but began to rise in recent weeks to 51.1%.
"The virus spread and economic downturns in the weeks as they do not bode well for the labor market in the coming weeks and months," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.
The census survey also reveals the cost the pandemic is having on the well-being of Americans.
When the survey began, that figure was approximately 18.6%.