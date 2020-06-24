More than 6 dozen suspected protesters face federal charges in weeks of riots across the United States.

Federal prosecutors have announced the arrest of more than six dozen people on charges ranging from murder to arson and looting in connection with riots that stemmed from protests over the death of George Floyd in the past five weeks.

Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 sparked protests across the country, but some protests turned violent and saw looting, arson, vandalism, and violence.

The arrests stem from a wide range of charges. Many of them involved incendiary attacks.

Fox News has obtained an updated list of federal charges that have been filed across the country in connection with the riots. It is unclear exactly how many more investigations may be underway.

The most serious charges are against an Air Force sergeant accused of firing on four law enforcement officers, two of them fatally.

Steven Carrillo, 32, allegedly shot and killed Federal Protection Service officer David Patrick Underwood and wounded another officer while they were in a surveillance booth on May 29. When investigators turned up at his home in Ben Lomond, California, on June 6, he allegedly opened fire, fatally hitting the sergeant. Damon Gutzwille and wounding at least one other deputy.

Robert Alvin Justus Jr., 30, is charged with aiding and abetting in connection with Underwood's death, for allegedly acting as the driver of the getaway. The criminal complaint alleges that the two men met in an online group with ties to the "Boogaloo" movement, a poorly defined violent ideology.

About a dozen of the arrests involved Molotov cocktails, including those of two New York City attorneys, Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, accused of throwing one into a police vehicle.

In Las Vegas, Stephen T. Parshall, 35; Andrew Lynam, 23; and William L. Loomis, 40, allegedly planned to set fire to US government buildings on May 30 before they were arrested in possession of Molotov cocktails. The researchers said they also had ties to the "Boogaloo" ideology.

Ivan Jacob Zecher, a 27-year-old convicted felon from Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested for illegal gathering for allegedly participating in a crowd that blocked traffic and threw bottles of water and rocks at local police. Investigators later said they found a Molotov cocktail in his backpack, which counts as a firearm under federal law. Previously convicted criminals cannot possess firearms.

Incendiary attacks in cities across the country have often targeted police vehicles.

Five men in their early 20s from Gainseville, Georgia, allegedly set fire to a police car outside an officer's personal residence on June 2.

Margaret Aislinn Channon, a 25-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, allegedly burned down five unmarked police vehicles in Seattle. She was identified by distinguishable tattoos seen in surveillance videos, other images on the scene, and her own photos on social media, according to the Justice Department.

Federal investigators said they tracked down alleged arsonist Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, 33, after matching her shirt to one sold at an Etsy online store. She is accused of burning two Philadelphia police vehicles parked near City Hall on May 30.

Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, allegedly ignited a fire in the Minneapolis Police Department's third compound on May 28, after officers withdrew and protesters invaded the station. When investigators arrested him a few days later, they said he was carrying stolen police equipment.

Richard Rubalcava, of Raleigh, North Carolina, allegedly burned down and looted two businesses during the riots on May 30. The Justice Department said surveillance video shows him walking into a Dollar General store multiple times and walking out with bags full of merchandise before lighting a fire inside. He also allegedly stole a cash register from a restaurant and left a lit towel inside before leaving.

On June 1, a group of people broke into a gun store in Vacaville, California, and stole about 70 firearms. Investigators made five arrests and said they recovered 13 pistols.

Peter Fratus, 39, of Massachusetts, faces charges of transmitting threatening communications across state lines for allegedly sending racist emails to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

"While the First Amendment gives us the right to express our own opinions, violent physical threats certainly are not protected speech," said Michael J. Driscoll, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division. "When someone threatens another person's life, it is a clear red flag and we have to take their despicable words to the letter."

Also in Philly, David Elmakayes, 24, is accused of popping an ATM and possessing an illegal firearm. The city saw dozens of ATM bombings during the protests when looters attempted to break into their safes, which killed at least one man. City police have filed local charges against at least one man, Talib Crump, for allegedly selling homemade dynamite.

And seven people were arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on riot-related charges that allegedly looted drugs from a pharmacy, leaving patients unable to fill their prescriptions.

Protesters also smashed, defaced, and destroyed statues that are problematic for them across the country, particularly Confederate monuments, but also depictions of explorer Christopher Columbus and former Presidents of the United States, including George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant.