More than half of the states of EE. USA They may be counting coronavirus cases by not following CDC guidelines

Those states do not report probable cases, based on the daily case count on the CDC website. Probable cases include those that show evidence of an infection without confirmation by a laboratory test and cases where the coronavirus was listed as a contributing cause or cause of death, but was not confirmed by laboratory test.

Some of the states with the largest populations, such as California, Florida, New York, and Texas, are among those listed as not reporting probable cases, despite CDC guidance that they should be included in the case count. .

This occurs when 26 states see a higher or constant rate of new cases. Accurate rates of new cases are among the metrics that help officials track how the disease is spreading in the United States. USA And to make decisions on how to reopen and loosen the established restrictions to mitigate their impact.

While coronavirus notification guidelines are voluntary, states that do not report probable cases probably underestimate the number of people infected and make it difficult for officials to get a true picture of the nation's situation amid a pandemic that has shaken almost all the aspects of life.

How will students return to school?

Schools have especially turned upside down, and students across the country haven't been on campus in months.

While many local governments have expressed that the path to fall is unclear, North Carolina and California have issued guidelines for reopening schools.

Although California's 1,000 school districts will make their The state Department of Education released a 62-page guide on Monday to help them plan ahead.

The guide offers options for tiered schedules, continuous distance learning, and models that combine both. It also mandates educators to teach proper handwashing and limits the number of students allowed on buses to prevent the virus from breaking out in schools.

"This guide is as good as the one implemented," said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond at a press conference. "We hope it will adjust as we go."

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also released the health guide for reopening schools on Monday, telling reporters that this school year will be unlike any other.

"Students and staff will be screened for illness before entering school. Children will be asked to stay away from their classmates. They will not share pencils or textbooks and there will be a lot of cleaning," he said.

Openings will depend on health metrics, he said. But Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's secretary of health and human services, said during a press conference on Monday. He is concerned that the state's positive tests are among the highest in the nation.

"These trends moving in the wrong direction is a sign that we must take very seriously," said Cohen.

California takes steps towards normality

While North Carolina is seeing cases increase, California, with steady trends, is beginning to reopen some recreational sites.

The state, which has been among the most affected, has

Yosemite National Park, which has been out of reach for visitors since March 20, will reopen to the public on Thursday.

Their goal will be to admit just half their average visitor rate, starting with allowing 1,700 vehicle passes each day, according to a statement from park spokesman Jamie Richards.

"There is no place like Yosemite, and we are looking forward to receiving visitors again," said Acting Superintendent Cicely Muldoon. "It is going to be a different kind of summer, and we will continue to work hand in hand with our entry communities to protect community health and restore access to Yosemite National Park."

As early as Friday, California indoor movie theaters may reopen, according to instructions from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released Monday.

Theaters are required to limit attendees to 25% of capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is less.

Theaters will also need to reconfigure the seats to ensure physical distance between spectators, who should wear face covers when they are not eating or drinking to mitigate the spread of the virus, the guide says.

Concerns increase in new states

As many of the worst-affected states begin to recover from the pandemic, cases are increasing elsewhere.

Vermont, where new cases are on the rise, had a reported outbreak on Friday with at least 62 infected people near Winooski, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said. Dozens of children were among those infected, and more than 1,000 people in the state went to be tested after the outbreak, Levine said.

Vermont state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said the outbreak was spread by friends and family, and that through contact tracing it appears to be well contained.

In Utah, State Representative Suzanne Harrison called a recent increase in cases "very troubling (and) almost exponential." The positive test rate doubled overnight to 18.5%, he tweeted over the weekend.

"When you are away from home, avoid close contact with others and wear a mask when other measures of social distancing are not feasible," the Utah Department of Health tweeted.

In the past week, Texas and Arizona have seen spikes in cases, with both reporting more than 1,000 new cases in one day.

Several universities have also reported new cases within their sports programs, including Arkansas State University, Auburn University, and Oklahoma State University.