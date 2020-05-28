More turning to medical marijuana for arthritis pain





By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) – Many people use medical marijuana to treat their arthritis and other muscle aches and pains, often without consulting their doctor, a new study reports.

Canadian researchers found that up to 1 in 5 patients who consult an orthopedic surgeon for chronic musculoskeletal pain are using a cannabis product to treat them.

"We found that 20% had reported past or current use of cannabis with the specific intention of controlling pain," said study author Dr. Timothy Leroux, an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Toronto. "Not only recreational users, but patients who said, 'I'm using cannabis because I want to improve pain with this condition.'

There's also a lot of interest in medical marijuana among arthritis patients who haven't tried it yet, Leroux and his team found.

Two-thirds of non-users are interested in trying a cannabis product to treat muscle and joint pain, the researchers reported.

"Many patients feel they lack knowledge and stay on the sidelines as we gather more science," said Leroux.

For this study, he and his colleagues surveyed more than 600 patients who visited a Toronto orthopedic clinic.

People who use cannabis generally have high praise for the products. Nine in 10 said it was effective in controlling their pain, and 4 in 10 said it decreased their dependence on other pain medications. Almost 6 in 10 said that cannabis products were more effective than other drugs.

"This is encouraging in the face of the ongoing opioid epidemic as we seek to find safe alternatives to opioids for pain management," said Dr. Yili Huang, director of the Pain Management Center at Northwell Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow. , NY.

"Cannabis can help decrease, or in some cases completely replace, the amount of opioid medications needed to control pain," said Huang, who was not part of the study. "This may be because cannabis works on many different pain pathways in our bodies and may even interact with the separate chemical pathways that opioids work on."

Pain patients who used medicinal cannabis in the study were more likely to have multiple conditions, report a greater pain burden, and a greater number of painful areas on their bodies. They were also more likely to have a history of pain clinic visits, a longer time with a painful condition, and a higher rate of pain medication use, the researchers found. They were also more likely to use or use marijuana for recreation.

While people seek pain relief, however, they do not necessarily seek to get high.

The most common cannabinoid used was cannabidiol, or CBD, a marijuana compound that does not cause poisoning, the researchers said.

Only about a quarter of people reported using a THC product, which elevates you. Unfortunately, the rest of the people "had no idea what they were taking," Leroux said.

The researchers said the most common way for people to take a cannabis product was by ingesting an oil, and 60% said they used an oil derived from marijuana.

"We found a general trend toward more edible products and products that are not hallucinogenic," said Leroux.

However, the study revealed some troubling trends. Only a quarter of marijuana users said they had spoken to a doctor first.

"Most people did not take cannabis on the recommendation of a doctor or seek the advice of a doctor to take cannabis," said Leroux. "They were using it the same way they would use a medication, but without medical supervision."

That's a problem because cannabis products can have side effects and can interact with other medications, he said.

While patients could benefit from a doctor's advice, Leroux said that unfortunately, many doctors avoid conversations about medical marijuana.

"At the moment, I would suggest that you do it with caution, and if you choose to use the product, talk to someone else familiar with those products," he said.

Leroux presented these findings in a virtual exhibition from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Such research is generally considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

SOURCES: Timothy Leroux, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, University of Toronto; Yili Huang, D.O., director, Pain Management Center, Northwell Phelps Hospital, Sleepy Hollow, N.Y .; American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, press release, May 19, 2020

