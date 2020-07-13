Morikawa approaches and ends in playoff to win Workday Open

Collin Morikawa thought his tournament was over if he didn't make a 5-foot putt on hole 15 at Muirfield Village.

I couldn't have imagined that all the fun was beginning.

Still three shots behind Justin Thomas with three holes to play, Morikawa just birdied and it was enough for a 6-under 66 to force a playoff.

The three times he played on the 18th hole, he could only see twice that Thomas had 10-foot putts for victory.

The other time, Morikawa had to put in a 25-foot putt to keep playing.

The only dull moment on Sunday at the Workday Charity Open was the finale, when Morikawa took two putts on par just 10 feet to beat Thomas on the third playoff hole and win for the second time in his career.

"Unbelievable," Morikawa said when asked how he would sum up the day to someone who only saw the result.

That covered a lot of territory.

Morikawa never saw himself as the winner until it ended.

Thomas had 10 consecutive putt greens, the last one a 25-foot eagle putt on par 5 15 for the advantage of three shots with three holes to play. And while he made two bogeys for a 69 that allowed a tiebreaker, he had reason to think it was all over when he made a 50-foot birdie putt from the back of the 18th hole green.

"I never assumed it was over," said Thomas. "The percentages would say that it is very close to being like this. … I just tried to keep my head down and think that it will succeed, but hoping it isn't, selfishly, but it did. "

Thomas lost a 10-foot-per-pair regulation, and a putt near that same line for a birdie on the second extra hole. He was hit by a tee shot at No. 10 that ended up on the field behind a tree, forcing him to throw 102 yards below the green. He missed his 15-foot putt, leading to Morikawa's pair of two putts and victory.

It was also a wild ride for Thomas. He started with a two-shot lead, followed by three after just five holes, made four birdies in a row and went ahead by three shots 10 holes later, and eventually lost in a playoff.

"It is completely unacceptable to give up a three shot lead with three to go," said Thomas. "I'm upset, I'm disappointed in myself. But by the end of the day it's over, and I just need to take time this afternoon and tonight to take advantage of it and find out what I can do better next week."

They return in four days to the Memorial on a Muirfield Village course that is expected to be as fast as a US Open.

This was a great victory for Morikawa, 23, who in his 13 months since graduating from Cal has already established a reputation for a high level of consistency. His only victory was at an opposite field event last summer. He beat a field at the Workday Charity Open that featured five of the top 10 in the world.

"This is a great type of springboard," said Morikawa, who reaches No. 13 in the world, one place ahead of Tiger Woods. “We got number 1 out of the way. We got number 2. Let the doors open and let's move on. "

It was his second tie since the PGA Tour returned on June 11 from the COVID-19 pandemic. Morikawa lost on the first extra hole at Colonial after missing a 3-foot putt. He had a regulation 2-foot putt on Sunday that caught the left edge of the cup and swirled. "My heartbeat must have skipped a billion times," he said.

The only thing missing was a Jack Nicklaus handshake. He will be there next week for the Memorial, as the PGA Tour stays at Muirfield Village.

Norway's Viktor Hovland had a 71 and finished only third. He was in the final group of three young stars, all of whom were leading at some point during the final round.

Hovland's hopes ended with two shots: finding a bunker on the tenth fairway for bogey, and an achievable driver on the 14th that only missed about 5 feet, enough to slowly fall down the bank and fall into the water.

Morikawa also hit the driver on day 14 that he rolled 12 feet away. He missed the eagle putt, while Thomas hit a splendid 3-foot side-turn wedge for birdie to stay one ahead. It was then that it appeared that the tournament turned in Thomas's favor.

Morikawa was in the thicket just to the right of the street at 15th par 5, unsure of being able to get past the slope to the next section of the street. He came out heavy, right across the street, in a light about 190 yards away. By then, Thomas hit 3 woods to 25 feet. Morikawa traversed a bunker up the steep hillside next to the green, and did well to cut that chip in mid-air at 5 feet. Thomas made his eagle putt. Morikawa made his pair to stay alive.

"A three-hitting mattress with three to go is very different from four with three to go," Morikawa said. "And after he hit a poor tee shot at 16, I knew this was my chance."

Thomas missed a putt of 10 feet per pair. Morikawa caught a good rebound with a normal 8 to 17 iron and made a 10-foot birdie. Thomas found the fairway bunker from the tee at hole 18, played close to the putting green and was unable to match it.

Start times were moved up to avoid a forecast of thunderstorms, so the final round was streamed late, available live streaming only.

With no fans on the course, it was the wildest ending that hardly anyone saw.