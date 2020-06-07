Mormon Church's Century-Old Mission to Break China

There are only five state-authorized religious associations in China, all under the strict control of the Communist Party. Others walk a delicate legal tightrope, with the threat of an offensive always overhead. While the government tolerates foreigners practicing their religion and attending services together, it takes a hard line against anything that comes close to proselytizing or missionary work, a ban the Mormon Church takes seriously.
"We have to ask to see if they have a foreign passport to attend," said Jason, a lifelong member of the Church who worked in Shanghai for almost a decade until he moved to the United States in 2018. " the doors and on many occasions I had to reject Chinese citizens who wanted to worship with us. "
And that's during the good times. In recent years, the Chinese government has increased its regulation of religious worship, cracked down on underground churches, and instituted new restrictions on religions operating in the gray zone to only cater to foreigners.
The Church affirms that it will not change anything, but the idea that a US church. USA With expansion in her DNA, opening an official temple in China is likely to be controversial, and Beijing may not allow it. Shanghai authorities have already suggested that the announcement was made without their prior approval, even when experts said the Church would likely never have revealed the plans without clear progress.
In Salt Lake City, Utah, the spiritual headquarters of the United States-based Church, Jason "could hardly believe" the news.
"I couldn't have imagined that we would ever have a temple in Shanghai right now," he said. "Immediately my WeChat started to light up as we were all expressing joy and excitement with our friends from China."
Jason is a pseudonym. Like other current Church members interviewed for this story, he requested anonymity to discuss its operation in China without permission from the Church leadership.
At first
While the actual size of the church is debated (some say it includes members who are no longer active), one thing is clear: Massive growth of the Church has been accomplished through the work of thousands of missionaries.
Thus the Church came to China more than a century and a half ago.
It was not until 1949 that the Church established a permanent presence in Hong Kong, with the intention of using the city again to settle in China.
Despite this apparent lack of progress, Church leaders say they have built a strong relationship with the Chinese authorities, and in 2010 announced measures to "regularize" their activities in the country.
Building trust
Two are considered domestic religions: Buddhism and Taoism, while the others are foreign religions, with different historical pedigrees in the country, Islam, Protestantism, and Catholicism, although Chinese Catholic organizations operate separately in Rome.
"The Chinese government is highly suspicious of religion as a vehicle for possible political opposition," said William Nee, a researcher at Hong Kong-based Amnesty International.
"Now the message is clear: accept state control, monitoring and restrictions, or face state hostility," he said. "For Christian activities, the purpose is to regain control of house churches and underground Catholic churches."
When it comes to unofficial beliefs, the Mormon Church is perhaps the gold standard for that group in China. Current and former members, as well as outside observers, agreed that the Church is scrupulous in following Chinese law and avoiding anything that can be considered proselytizing.
Nee likened this to "other forms of Protestant Christianity or evangelical traditions that come out of the United States, which have a much more aggressive or clandestine strategy for spreading the faith."
Sarah, a Mormon who worked as a university professor for several years in China, said, "She didn't tell people which church she belonged to or even if she belonged to a church."
"Some friends asked me if I was a Christian. I said yes (but) we don't talk about it in China," he said. "They agreed and agreed. That is as far as the conversation would go."
Marcelo Gameiro, a member of the Church who lives in Shanghai, said he does not speak of the church "because it is illegal."
"But I do not hide that I am a member of the church," he added. "When I was in Huzhou, I used to go to the Hangzhou branch, it took me three hours to get there, and people started noticing that I was going somewhere every Sunday wearing a tie, so I told them where I was going. No problem. I just didn't preach the gospel to anyone. "
Sarah said that "from time to time I saw Christian religious groups coming in and openly ignoring the rules of China." American students would get scholarships in China and then try to convert their classmates.
"Several times I talked to them about it, I asked them if this was the right thing, are they setting a good example," he said. "I heard from the Chinese that they were very angry because people came from other countries and gave away Bibles and started conversations about religion, and they said that we are not allowed to talk about this in China."
Playing the long game
Another former Mormon, Bryce Bushman, who lived in China for almost four years, where he worked as a planner and designer, said: "Mormon doctrine states that the LDS Church will eventually cover the entire Earth."
"It is considered a prophecy, something that is definitely going to happen sometime in the future," he said. "This gives the church organization and church members a kind of patient confidence that eventually every nation on earth will allow Mormon missionaries to outlaw and establish church congregations."
This patience allows the Church to play the long game in China, trusting that one day it will be able to carry its message to the country's vast population.
Josh Steimle, a Mormon practitioner who lived in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for two years, said, "It would have been so easy to pass the URL to a Church website to someone who was curious, or to give a Book of Mormon, or a Church brochure. "
"It was very difficult because we are a Church that believes in sharing what we believe, and they always encourage us to be good missionaries, and then to move to China and we are told not to say a word about what we think seems to be contrary to everything. what they have taught us, "he added. "But it is long term versus short term. If we shared our beliefs in violation of Chinese law, some people might join our Church and then the Church would be closed and expelled from the country."
Temple doctrine
On paper, a temple shouldn't be too much for the Chinese authorities.
In its description of the proposed temple in Shanghai, the Church is clear that this does not represent climate change, nor will the Chinese temple be like the great white stone buildings that dot many American cities.
He said entry will be limited to Chinese members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, those who converted abroad and returned to China, adding that this "does not represent a change in legal status" or the missionaries' ability to operate in China.
While the Church appears to be downplaying the importance of a potential temple, all current and former members interviewed by CNN agreed that it would be a great achievement.
Steimle said it was "difficult to express how important this issue is to me, personally, to other members of the Church who have ties to China, and really to all Church membership around the world. It will be a very small temple, but it's a great thing for the Church. "
The office denied knowledge of the plans for a temple in Shanghai, saying they were "illusions of the Mormon Church in the United States."
Vendassi, the religion expert in China, said that despite this apparent denial by authorities, a temple could end up opening sometime in the near future.
"If a LDS temple has been announced in Shanghai, I think it means that they probably had to 'go' by Chinese officials to do so," Vendassi said. "Even if the government says it's a unilateral statement, they really have no interest in making a bilateral statement, because that would send a message of religious openness."
Nee, the Amnesty researcher, said that while there was no reason on paper for Chinese authorities to oppose a temple, he doubted officials "were willing to understand the nuances of religions and their theologies" to allow such an institution. .
Romney is not alone in criticizing Beijing, but as the country's highest-ranking Mormon, his words may carry more weight with China's leaders when they are considering the Church's position there.
China change
If the Mormon Church has to exercise more patience before opening a temple in mainland China, what are a few more years or decades after a century and a half?
Citing Mormon scripture, Oaks added that God "will carry out His purposes in that great nation" in his own time and in his own way, and according to his own will. "
Mormons who lived in China spoke of the country with great affection, despite the restrictions imposed on how they worshiped there. Both Jason and Sarah keep in touch with Chinese friends through WeChat and hope to visit him again in the future.
Sarah saw many parallels between China and the Mormon people, noting in particular the importance of worshiping ancestors in Chinese culture.
"My ancestors are special to me," he said. "Many of them joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, while our first leader, Joseph Smith, was a prophet. Like the people of China who attended the (Great March), my people he also traveled across a continent in search of his dream. "
Two of Jason's four children were born while the family lived in Shanghai, and the children went to local Chinese schools. Jason and his wife made a concerted effort to integrate into Chinese life more than many other expats around them, doing "many things that few foreigners experience in China."
"We didn't speak Chinese when we came, but we did when we left," he said. This brought him closer to locals and other members of the foreign Mormon community who were not as comfortable operating in China.
"I can't begin to count the number of people we had for dinner, the people we bought because the entire supermarket was unfamiliar, how many people we helped to get a Chinese phone number and sign up for WeChat, both for members of our Church and those who were not. "
Both were optimistic about the future of the Church in China, but emphasized the need for patience, an opinion shared by Steimle.
"Great progress generally does not occur in a straight line," he said. "Although there have been repressions against religion in China, perhaps the obedience of our members and the trust and friendship that our Church leadership has developed over the years by working openly with the Chinese government will help open doors."