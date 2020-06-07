Mormon Church's Century-Old Mission to Break China

There are only five state-authorized religious associations in China, all under the strict control of the Communist Party. Others walk a delicate legal tightrope, with the threat of an offensive always overhead. While the government tolerates foreigners practicing their religion and attending services together, it takes a hard line against anything that comes close to proselytizing or missionary work, a ban the Mormon Church takes seriously.

"We have to ask to see if they have a foreign passport to attend," said Jason, a lifelong member of the Church who worked in Shanghai for almost a decade until he moved to the United States in 2018. " the doors and on many occasions I had to reject Chinese citizens who wanted to worship with us. "

And that's during the good times. In recent years, the Chinese government has increased its regulation of religious worship, cracked down on underground churches, and instituted new restrictions on religions operating in the gray zone to only cater to foreigners.

So the Church's announcement on April 5 that it plans to open a temple in Shanghai, the first in mainland China, was seen by some as a bold move.

The Church affirms that it will not change anything, but the idea that a US church. USA With expansion in her DNA, opening an official temple in China is likely to be controversial, and Beijing may not allow it. Shanghai authorities have already suggested that the announcement was made without their prior approval, even when experts said the Church would likely never have revealed the plans without clear progress.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, the spiritual headquarters of the United States-based Church, Jason "could hardly believe" the news.

"I couldn't have imagined that we would ever have a temple in Shanghai right now," he said. "Immediately my WeChat started to light up as we were all expressing joy and excitement with our friends from China."

Jason is a pseudonym. Like other current Church members interviewed for this story, he requested anonymity to discuss its operation in China without permission from the Church leadership.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rejected multiple requests for an interview for this story, referring CNN to a website about its operations in China and President Russell Nelson's statement on April 5.

At first

Founded in New York State by Joseph Smith in 1830, it took the Mormon Church about 117 years to grow from its initial six members to its first million. Today, it has more than 16.5 million members worldwide, with the majority outside the US. USA

While the actual size of the church is debated (some say it includes members who are no longer active), one thing is clear: Massive growth of the Church has been accomplished through the work of thousands of missionaries.

Smith said he received a revelation in February 1831, in which God told his followers to "go out in my name, each one of you" and "build my church in every region."

Thus the Church came to China more than a century and a half ago.

However, his start in the country was less than auspicious. In 1853, its then leader, Brigham Young, sent three missionaries to British-controlled Hong Kong, and then a common setting for those seeking to spread the gospel in China.

However, when they arrived, they realized that China was in the midst of a bloody civil war, making traveling outside of Hong Kong extremely dangerous. His reception in the city was not much better, as the English-language press published lurid articles about the Mormon faith and accused the faith of blasphemy. As their funds ran out, they even struggled to find a Chinese teacher.

"Our stay here to learn the Chinese language without a friend or a possible resource for us seems totally impracticable (sic)," the missionaries wrote in a letter to church leaders when, less than two months after arriving in Asia, , they embarked. a ship bound for California, historian Stephen Prince relates in his biography of one of the missionaries, Hosea Stout.

It was not until 1949 that the Church established a permanent presence in Hong Kong, with the intention of using the city again to settle in China.

"Almost a billion of our Father's children live in China," said then-President Spencer Kimball in 1978. "If we could only have a small start in every nation, soon converts between each family and language could emerge as lights for their our people."

Beginning in 1980, the Church leadership began to communicate with the Chinese authorities to try to obtain permission to operate in the country, and in 1986, small church branches (meeting houses) were organized in Beijing and Xi & # 39 ; an, although only those with foreign passports were allowed to attend. According to the Church, today there are about 10 meeting houses in mainland China. In comparison, there are only about the same number in Hong Kong, and more than 50 meeting houses in autonomous Taiwan, where the Church has around 61,000 members.

Despite this apparent lack of progress, Church leaders say they have built a strong relationship with the Chinese authorities, and in 2010 announced measures to "regularize" their activities in the country.

"The Church deeply appreciates the courtesy of the Chinese leadership by opening a way to better define how the Church and its members can proceed with daily activities, all in harmony with Chinese law," said spokesman Michael Otterson at the time. "They have become fully familiar with us through numerous contacts, and have seen how we and our members operate in China. They know that we are our word people when it comes to upholding Chinese cultural law and expectations."

Currently, two types of Mormon worship are allowed in China: services for foreign citizens and services for Chinese citizens who became overseas. The two are kept separate, and the Church is careful to avoid any signs of trying to expand its Chinese membership within the country. However, unlike other countries in which it operates, the church does not provide membership figures for China.

Building trust

The Chinese Communist Party has always had an awkward relationship with religion. The state is officially atheistic, and tens of millions of Party members are prohibited from having religious beliefs.

Despite the constitutional commitment to religious freedom, only a handful of religions can operate, each under umbrella organizations with strong ties to the Communist Party.

Two are considered domestic religions: Buddhism and Taoism, while the others are foreign religions, with different historical pedigrees in the country, Islam, Protestantism, and Catholicism, although Chinese Catholic organizations operate separately in Rome.

Other religions fall into a gray zone: the State Council says it is "open" to foreign organizations, but only if they respect China's sovereignty and principle of religious self-administration.

In practice, this means that the first allegiance of religious bodies must be to the Communist Party, not to a foreign leadership of the Church. This point has caused a long-standing rift with the Vatican since the establishment of the People's Republic, and Chinese Catholics have operated separately for the world church, although some progress toward rapprochement has been made in recent years.

Despite this, religious practice is on the rise. But along with this growth in belief, suspicion of "foreign" religions has grown, particularly Islam and Christianity (although both have a long history in China). Muslims in western Xinjiang region have been strictly restricted in their religious practices, while underground Christian churches, once widely tolerated, have been repressed.

In fact, when Nelson was making the announcement for the new temple, International Christian Concern, a US-based advocacy group, said authorities raided believers who had Easter services online. Local police could not be reached for comment, the Early Rain Covenant Church that organized the service is considered a "clandestine" or unlicensed operation and was previously ordered to cease its activities, according to Human Rights Watch.

"The Chinese government is highly suspicious of religion as a vehicle for possible political opposition," said William Nee, a researcher at Hong Kong-based Amnesty International.

Pierre Vendassi, an expert on Christianity in China, said the government "is mainly trying to regain control over religious activities, and uses all its might to do so, after a period of time in which people were able to choose almost freely for unregistered, unsupervised religious activities, without facing any consequences, most of the time. "

"Now the message is clear: accept state control, monitoring and restrictions, or face state hostility," he said. "For Christian activities, the purpose is to regain control of house churches and underground Catholic churches."

When it comes to unofficial beliefs, the Mormon Church is perhaps the gold standard for that group in China. Current and former members, as well as outside observers, agreed that the Church is scrupulous in following Chinese law and avoiding anything that can be considered proselytizing.

Nee likened this to "other forms of Protestant Christianity or evangelical traditions that come out of the United States, which have a much more aggressive or clandestine strategy for spreading the faith."

Sarah, a Mormon who worked as a university professor for several years in China, said, "She didn't tell people which church she belonged to or even if she belonged to a church."

"Some friends asked me if I was a Christian. I said yes (but) we don't talk about it in China," he said. "They agreed and agreed. That is as far as the conversation would go."

Marcelo Gameiro, a member of the Church who lives in Shanghai, said he does not speak of the church "because it is illegal."

"But I do not hide that I am a member of the church," he added. "When I was in Huzhou, I used to go to the Hangzhou branch, it took me three hours to get there, and people started noticing that I was going somewhere every Sunday wearing a tie, so I told them where I was going. No problem. I just didn't preach the gospel to anyone. "

Sarah said that "from time to time I saw Christian religious groups coming in and openly ignoring the rules of China." American students would get scholarships in China and then try to convert their classmates.

"Several times I talked to them about it, I asked them if this was the right thing, are they setting a good example," he said. "I heard from the Chinese that they were very angry because people came from other countries and gave away Bibles and started conversations about religion, and they said that we are not allowed to talk about this in China."

Playing the long game

John Wakefield, a former Mormon who came to Hong Kong as a missionary in the 1980s and still lives in the city, said that a large part of the Mormon religion is "we are going to convert the whole world" and that it is the Church of most rapid growth in the world. "For them, the numbers are really important," he said.

Another former Mormon, Bryce Bushman, who lived in China for almost four years, where he worked as a planner and designer, said: "Mormon doctrine states that the LDS Church will eventually cover the entire Earth."

"It is considered a prophecy, something that is definitely going to happen sometime in the future," he said. "This gives the church organization and church members a kind of patient confidence that eventually every nation on earth will allow Mormon missionaries to outlaw and establish church congregations."

Mormon doctrine also allows "baptisms for the dead," allowing the potential salvation of those who have already died, who can then "choose to accept or reject what has been done in their name." This somewhat alleviates the need to spread the word of Jesus to people before they die, it has been stated as a motivation for some evangelical missionaries to take great risks in the name of saving souls.

This patience allows the Church to play the long game in China, trusting that one day it will be able to carry its message to the country's vast population.

Josh Steimle, a Mormon practitioner who lived in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for two years, said, "It would have been so easy to pass the URL to a Church website to someone who was curious, or to give a Book of Mormon, or a Church brochure. "

"It was very difficult because we are a Church that believes in sharing what we believe, and they always encourage us to be good missionaries, and then to move to China and we are told not to say a word about what we think seems to be contrary to everything. what they have taught us, "he added. "But it is long term versus short term. If we shared our beliefs in violation of Chinese law, some people might join our Church and then the Church would be closed and expelled from the country."

Temple doctrine

On paper, a temple shouldn't be too much for the Chinese authorities.

In its description of the proposed temple in Shanghai, the Church is clear that this does not represent climate change, nor will the Chinese temple be like the great white stone buildings that dot many American cities.

"It would be modest in appearance. It would fit and be consistent with local customs and the environment as a place of peace, tranquility and dignity," the Church said of the proposed temple, which it intends to serve as a replacement for the building of Hong Kong, which is currently closed for "long-planned maintenance and renovation."

He said entry will be limited to Chinese members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, those who converted abroad and returned to China, adding that this "does not represent a change in legal status" or the missionaries' ability to operate in China.

Unlike a normal church, Mormon temples are not open to non-members, and even those within the Church must be considered in order and receive a "recommendation" from a Church official in order to enter.

While the Church appears to be downplaying the importance of a potential temple, all current and former members interviewed by CNN agreed that it would be a great achievement.

Steimle said it was "difficult to express how important this issue is to me, personally, to other members of the Church who have ties to China, and really to all Church membership around the world. It will be a very small temple, but it's a great thing for the Church. "

Temples are where the most important and sacred Mormon ceremonies are performed, including baptisms and "heavenly marriages".

If established, the temple would not be the first active place of worship in Shanghai for an unofficial religion. In recent years, limited services have been held at the Ohel Rachel Synagogue, a historic building that predates the establishment of the communist state. However, most Jews in China continue to practice behind closed doors, in arrangements similar to Mormon meeting houses.

It remains to be seen if Mormons in China will be able to come close to that presence. In a statement issued two days after the Church's announcement, the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs said that "according to relevant Chinese laws and regulations, foreigners cannot establish religious organizations or places for religious activities in China". "

The office denied knowledge of the plans for a temple in Shanghai, saying they were "illusions of the Mormon Church in the United States."

When CNN asked the Church about the current status of the project, a spokesperson will only provide a link to the Church's website detailing the plans for the temple and how it would function. Church representatives would neither confirm nor deny the veracity of the original statement announcing the temple. However, since he began reporting this story, the reference to the Shanghai temple has been removed from the Church's website, although it is still available in an archived version of the page.

Vendassi, the religion expert in China, said that despite this apparent denial by authorities, a temple could end up opening sometime in the near future.

"If a LDS temple has been announced in Shanghai, I think it means that they probably had to 'go' by Chinese officials to do so," Vendassi said. "Even if the government says it's a unilateral statement, they really have no interest in making a bilateral statement, because that would send a message of religious openness."

Nee, the Amnesty researcher, said that while there was no reason on paper for Chinese authorities to oppose a temple, he doubted officials "were willing to understand the nuances of religions and their theologies" to allow such an institution. .

As an exclusively American religion, the hopes of Mormonism in China may also be affected by worsening relations between Washington and Beijing. In the same month that the Shanghai temple was announced, Senator Mitt Romney said the coronavirus pandemic had exposed China's "grand strategy for economic, military and geopolitical domination."

Romney is not alone in criticizing Beijing, but as the country's highest-ranking Mormon, his words may carry more weight with China's leaders when they are considering the Church's position there.

China change

If the Mormon Church has to exercise more patience before opening a temple in mainland China, what are a few more years or decades after a century and a half?

Answering a question of when China would be open to missionaries in 1991, Elder Dallin Oaks, a top Church leader, said, "I declare my belief that China is already 'open', it is we who are closed … We must understand their thinking … observe their laws, and follow their example of patience. "

Citing Mormon scripture, Oaks added that God "will carry out His purposes in that great nation" in his own time and in his own way, and according to his own will. "

Mormons who lived in China spoke of the country with great affection, despite the restrictions imposed on how they worshiped there. Both Jason and Sarah keep in touch with Chinese friends through WeChat and hope to visit him again in the future.

Sarah saw many parallels between China and the Mormon people, noting in particular the importance of worshiping ancestors in Chinese culture.

"My ancestors are special to me," he said. "Many of them joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, while our first leader, Joseph Smith, was a prophet. Like the people of China who attended the (Great March), my people he also traveled across a continent in search of his dream. "

Two of Jason's four children were born while the family lived in Shanghai, and the children went to local Chinese schools. Jason and his wife made a concerted effort to integrate into Chinese life more than many other expats around them, doing "many things that few foreigners experience in China."

"We didn't speak Chinese when we came, but we did when we left," he said. This brought him closer to locals and other members of the foreign Mormon community who were not as comfortable operating in China.

"I can't begin to count the number of people we had for dinner, the people we bought because the entire supermarket was unfamiliar, how many people we helped to get a Chinese phone number and sign up for WeChat, both for members of our Church and those who were not. "

Both were optimistic about the future of the Church in China, but emphasized the need for patience, an opinion shared by Steimle.

"Great progress generally does not occur in a straight line," he said. "Although there have been repressions against religion in China, perhaps the obedience of our members and the trust and friendship that our Church leadership has developed over the years by working openly with the Chinese government will help open doors."