Mormon leaders ask church members to wear face masks in public to defend against coronavirus





The Utah Area Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, consisting of local leaders who preside over church activities in the region, asked church members in an email to cover the face in public "for the blessing and benefit of all."

"We are in the midst of a global pandemic unlike any other the world has experienced in more than a century," the email says. "Latter-day Saints are not immune."

Elders Craig Christensen, Randy Funk and Walter González, who make up the Utah Area Presidency, applauded members who returned to church services in masks.