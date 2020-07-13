Mormon leaders ask church members to wear face masks in public to defend against coronavirus

The Utah Area Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, consisting of local leaders who preside over church activities in the region, asked church members in an email to cover the face in public "for the blessing and benefit of all."
"We are in the midst of a global pandemic unlike any other the world has experienced in more than a century," the email says. "Latter-day Saints are not immune."
Elders Craig Christensen, Randy Funk and Walter González, who make up the Utah Area Presidency, applauded members who returned to church services in masks.
"Now we ask all Latter-day Saints in the Utah area to be good citizens by covering their faces when they are in public," they wrote.
There are nearly 30,000 cases of coronavirus in Utah, according to the state department of health. Almost half of those cases are in Salt Lake County, the most populous county in the state where the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is based. However, the highest case rate is found in San Juan County, part of the Navajo Nation, which in May had the highest infection rate per capita in the United States.
According to health officials studying the benefits of the masks, facial masks can prevent the user from transmitting the virus if they are asymptomatic. Along with social distancing, facial coatings are the most effective way to prevent coronavirus transmission, a study published in June found.
Although most religious leaders modified their services for the pandemic, coronavirus security measures have been ignored in some religious circles. At least two pastors in Florida and Louisiana were arrested for holding services after places of worship were ordered closed during statewide shutdown orders.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspended much of its activity due to the coronavirus, sending missionaries home and closing most of its temples. Many of those temples have resumed their services this month as the church begins its own reopening in stages, though many church activities remain suspended, including its educational programs and performances by the Tabernacle Choir.
In a press release earlier this month, the Church did not include masks in its list of suggested preventive measures. The church recommended that members cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and stay at least six feet away from other people, but the use of a face mask was not mentioned.