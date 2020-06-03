Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Review

As the first downloadable content based on franchise history, Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences He does a fantastic job completing the plot that originally started in 1992. Mortal KombatBut the series' obsession with unnecessary gameplay adjustments and bizarre pricing systems still prevents it from being a perfect game. Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences He's a bloated fighter, overkill on everything from his blood to his menu screens, and while he's as easy to learn and play as any other entry in the franchise, there's something awkward about the way Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences entertain your players.

This is not just for the new Aftermath expansion, which adds multiple new fighters to Mortal Kombat 11 along with some story-based DLCs that only take a few hours to complete, but due to the full aesthetics of the game. The characters are gutted in very detailed and incredibly morbid ways, and the "fatal blows" that serve as the iteration of this game of Mortal Kombat X & # 39; s X-rays often go far beyond the brutality of Mortal Kombat & # 39; s worse deaths, only with the added bonus that none of the character's damage is permanent. For some fans of the series, this is a selling point, but others surely miss the silly and more cartoonish nature of the previous titles.

It is this dedication to a highly detailed representation of blood, blood, and broken bones that you disagree with. Mortal Kombat & # 39; s old cheesy attitude. The series has never taken itself too seriously, as it introduced things like Animalities and the ridiculous Friendship ending the movement more than two decades ago, but something about the contrast of seeing a sword or spear pushed straight through the chest. , someone's crotch or torso midway. fight, only for that person to immediately get up and start jumping again, it just doesn't feel good when rendered in such realistic detail.

Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences picks up right where the end of Mortal Kombat 11 Stopped. This time, however, just before Liu Kang and Raiden can take control of Kronika's hourglass, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Fujin seem to stop them. The player is then forced to travel back in time to locate Kronika's crown, something Liu Kang will need if he wants to gain full control over time. Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences The story is well told and contains plenty of Easter eggs and secrets for longtime franchise fans, but it's quite short (especially for the price of the DLC) and can be easily completed in an afternoon.

The fight in Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences it's the same as in Mortal Kombat 11 & # 39; s base game, with the fighters moving a little slower and feeling a little more buoyant than in Mortal Kombat X. Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences The new characters are as complete as the rest of the list, and Sheeva in particular stands out for being quite entertaining both to play with and to watch in the game's Story Mode. Sheeva keeps all of her most famous moves from her. Mortal Kombat 3 iteration, including the ground pound, and is even seen once holding the ex's severed head Mortal Kombat Motaro miniboss.

There are almost infinite amounts of unlockable costumes, raises, and gear in Mortal Kombat 11, so much so that it seems impossible to unlock them all correctly, and the Aftermath DLC expansion adds even more to the stack. Fortunately, the Towers in Mortal Kombat 11 They've seen many improvements since the game's original release, and users have plenty of options to customize both their characters and their battles to better suit their own style of play. The game's Krypt is still one of the best iterations of the mode, and Mortal Kombat 11 & # 39; s Online features work smoothly with little or no interruption over a good Internet connection. Also, the return of Friendships as a final move option injects a little more camp and lightness into the tone of the game, something that was very necessary.

Mortal Kombat 11 it was always a perfectly good game, and Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences It gives you a few extra hours of history, some more characters and moves, and not much else. For someone who has not played Mortal Kombat 11 not at all buying Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences it's obvious and the best way to experience all the game content in one package. If the players already own Mortal Kombat 11However, it is difficult to recommend Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences at its current price Franchise fans and newcomers to this iteration of Mortal Kombat you will find a lot to like about Mortal Kombat 11: ConsequencesBut casual gamers who already own the base game and wonder if it's worth another $ 40 can probably stay out.

Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences It is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A PS4 code was provided to Screen Rant for the purposes of this review.

Our rating: 3.5 of 5 (Very good)

