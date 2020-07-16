Mortgage rate falls below 3% for the first time





The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to a record low of 2.98% last week, according to Freddie Mac. That's the lowest level in the mortgage giant's nearly 50-year survey. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.48%.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell below last week's record low of 3.03% and marks the seventh new low since March.

Record low rates have led to increased demand among home buyers, according to Freddie Mac.

But the mortgage giant warns that the surge in new virus cases is holding back the economic recovery, and this pause risks turning temporary layoffs into permanent job losses. That could negatively affect home buying.