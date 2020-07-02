Mortgage rates hit (another) low record





The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to a record low of 3.07% last week, according to Freddie Mac. That's the lowest level in the mortgage giant's nearly 50-year survey. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.56%.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell below the previous record low of 3.13% that was set in June and marks the fifth lowest since March. A year ago, the rate was 3.75%.

The data suggests that the recent rebound in economic activity has halted in recent weeks, with some declines in consumer spending and a pullback in purchasing activity, according to Freddie Mac.

"Today's report shows that mortgage rates declined as investors reacted to the rise in Covid cases and the Federal Reserve's worried prospects for the economic recovery," said George Ratiu, economist at Realtor.com