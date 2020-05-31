Most adult epilepsy-related deaths could be prevented







Nearly 80% of epilepsy deaths among adults are potentially preventable, the results of a new Scottish study suggest.

Research shows that such preventable deaths "remain common and have not decreased over time, despite advances in treatment," Gashirai Mbizvo, MBChB, PhD, clinical researcher, Muir Maxwell Epilepsy Center, University told reporters. from Edinburgh, UK. instructions.

The findings were presented at the 2020 European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress, which is held as a virtual / online meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like his PhD thesis, Mbizvo is investigating the rates, causes, and risk factors for epilepsy-related deaths and the percentage of epilepsy-related deaths that are potentially preventable.

The Scottish National Health Service contains several linked administrative data sets. Each Scottish resident has a unique identifier that facilitates research across the health system.

Mbizvo investigated adolescents and adults aged 16 years and older who died from epilepsy from 2009 to 2016. He compared this group with similar-age patients living with epilepsy to identify risk factors that could help focus resources.

During the study period, 2,149 epilepsy-related deaths occurred. Almost 60% involved at least one seizure-related hospital admission.

Heavy load

Of the patients who died from epilepsy, 24% were seen in an outpatient neurological clinic. "So there is a huge revenue burden that does not translate into neurological monitoring," said Mbizvo.

During the study period, there was no reduction in mortality "despite advances in medical care," Mbizvo said.

Younger people with epilepsy were found to be more likely to die. The standardized mortality rate was 6 per 100,000 (95% confidence interval (CI), 2.3 – 9.7) among people aged 16-24. In contrast, among people 45 to 54 years old, the rate was 2 per 100,000 (95% CI, 1.1 – 2.1); it was lower in the older age groups.

"Thus, overall mortality is not reduced; people die young and neurologists don't really get involved," said Mbizvo.

Among the nearly 600 deaths of people aged 16 to 54, 58% were in Scotland's "most disadvantaged areas", he noted.

From medical records and the use of antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), Mbizvo looked for risk factors that may have contributed to these epilepsy-related deaths.

The most common cause of death in the age group 16 to 54 years was sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), followed by respiratory disorders, such as aspiration pneumonia.

"We believe this should be avoidable, in the sense that these are people who could perhaps be attacked early with, for example, antibiotics," said Mbizvo.

The next most common cause of death was circulatory disease, largely cardiac arrest.

"The idea is that electro-excitation, an abnormality in the brain, and the heart are related, and perhaps that translates into a risk of death," said Mbizvo.

Worrying group

Mental and behavioral disorders, largely alcohol-related, were the next most common cause of death.

"This is a group that worries me," said Mbizvo. "I think they are seen in acute services and discharged as alcohol withdrawal seizures. Some may have epilepsy and never be referred to a neurologist, and this may translate into increased mortality."

Mbizvo is analyzing how these results differ from what is seen in the general population of Scotland among those under 75 years of age.

The main cause of death in the general population is neoplasm of the lungs. Lung aspiration is near the top for those who died of epilepsy, but the mechanisms that lead to lung-related deaths in these populations may be different, Mbizvo said.

Applying the non-epilepsy-related field coding methodology where this approach has been tried, it determined that 78% of epilepsy-related deaths among those under 55 years of age were potentially preventable.

"As a method, this is still in its infancy and will require validation, but we see this as a start," Mbizvo told Medscape Medical News.

He provided examples of medical records that illustrate avoidable factors that could contribute to death. These included cases in which patients were discharged with the wrong dose of AED and in which patients drowned in a bathroom after they had not received adequate education on the safety of seizures.

Can't plug in

Patients with a first seizure are generally promptly referred to an appropriate service, but Mbizvo is concerned with those with chronic and stable epilepsy.

"These people may become decompensated at some point, and there is no channel to reconnect them to neurology services to make it easier for them to access a neurologist," he said.

Currently, experts tell discharged patients to call if a problem occurs, but the system "is quite ad hoc," Mbizvo said.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the use of telemedicine is increasing. This is helping to improve the system.

"We may be able to build a virtual community for people taking antiepileptic drugs and suddenly starting to experience seizures again, so they can get help quickly, along with a definite path to an epilepsy specialist," said Mbizvo.

He hopes to develop a risk index for patients with epilepsy similar to that used in cardiology that assesses risks such as smoking, high cholesterol, and obesity.

Although such a risk score might be similar to the developing SUDEP risk indices, it will take into account death from any cause related to epilepsy, Mbizvo said.

"Having not yet completed the analysis, I am not sure which aspects will confer the greatest risk," he said.

He added that anecdotally, he has noticed a slight trend toward high mortality among epilepsy patients who present themselves multiple times in emergency departments in one year.

If this trend is statistically valid, "it could help create a traffic light signaling system in A & Es (accident and emergency departments) where people with epilepsy who, for example, have two or more A&E visits in a year, they mark as high risk of death and are connected to a specialized fast-access epilepsy clinic, "he said.

For their part, neurologists must recognize drug-resistant epilepsy early and refer these patients for evaluation for resective surgery. If successful, such surgery reduces the risk of premature mortality, Mbizvo said.

Additionally, patients should not be discouraged by drug resistance. Research shows that with a careful reassessment of the type of epilepsy and drug changes, some patients whose condition is believed to be intractable could experience a significant improvement in seizure frequency, or seizures could be stopped.

"We need to talk more with our patients about the importance of adherence and encourage them to be honest with us if they don't like the medications we're giving them and, as a result, they don't take them as recommended," said Mbizvo.

Doctors also need to detect mood disorders, especially suicidal ideation. Increasingly, specialists recognize mental health as an important area of ​​epilepsy care.

They should also have a "safety briefing", perhaps twice a year, discussing, for example, SUDEP risk, driving concerns, bathing instead of bathing, making sure there is a lifeguard in a pool and other measures.

Commenting on the study for Medscape Medical News, Josemir W. (Ley) Sander, MD, PhD, professor of neurology and clinical epilepsy, University College London, UK, said he appreciates any effort that highlights the problem of premature death among people with epilepsy and that offers possible ways to mitigate it.

Although the study "shows that premature death among people with epilepsy is a major problem," many health care providers are not fully aware of the magnitude of this problem, Sander said.

"For many, epilepsy is just a benign condition in which people have seizures," he said.

A risk score that could identify those at high risk of death and establish preventive measures "would go a long way toward lessening the burden of epilepsy," he said.

The study was supported by Epilepsy Research UK and the Juliet Bergqvist Memorial Fund. Mbizvo and Sander have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) 2020: Summary 1869. Presented on May 25, 2020.

