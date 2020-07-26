Most Americans say "spontaneous adventures" are the best part of summer, study finds

According to new research, two-thirds of Americans sadly believe that summer loses its magic as they age.

The survey of 2,000 US adults found that adult responsibilities, not having enough time, and having a job were the top three contributors to getting the fun out of the season.

But despite all that, and COVID-19, respondents are determined to have the best time of their lives this year. The survey, commissioned by Dutch Bros Coffee in celebration of its new Cold Brew Campout and conducted by OnePoll, revealed that seven in 10 plan to be creative to make the most of the summer of 2020.

Many are inspired by a precious place to make their summer more special: their own childhood. Two out of three will adopt the same activities they loved as children.

Three-quarters say that the best part of the summer growing up was having all kinds of spontaneous adventures with their friends.

The average person had the best summer of their life at age 14 and had five adventures to make that summer truly memorable.

The most common activities respondents seek to recreate from their youth this summer were hanging out with friends (44 percent), bonfires (31 percent), and camping in the woods (30 percent).

Other summer classics adults want to return to were swimming in a pool (30 percent), family vacations, and reunions (27 percent).

Almost two thirds of those surveyed are parents, and of these, 87 percent hope to give their children a summer like the one they enjoyed.

Eighty-five percent of parents also said that their children helped them regain that summer magic.

Two out of five respondents have summer traditions from childhood that they still maintain today. Some of the top favorites include camping in the woods, sleeping in the backyard, telling ghost stories, and summer camps.

"Not surprisingly, most people find the summer less magical when they add adult responsibilities," said Bryce Schneider, head of training for Broista at Dutch Bros Coffee.

"I've tried to find ways to keep the summer exciting, like enjoying fun adventures and sweets. I love sitting by a campfire, roasting marshmallows, and making smores; it's like being a kid again."

Bonfires were frequently cited by respondents as one of their favorite summer memories, and they hope to return to this year.

