Most Black Britons think the Conservative Party is institutionally racist

While protests and debates over Britain's colonial legacy rampage across the country, 58% of black Britons said they believe Johnson's party is "institutionally racist." A substantial minority of whites, 39%, said they believed the same.
The findings highlight a major challenge for Johnson, who has been accused of making racist comments in previous newspaper articles, as he struggles to maintain public confidence in his administration amid the coronavirus pandemic and the growing Black Lives Matter protests.
Ministers have repeatedly urged people not to attend public protests, citing a ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and have also condemned the forced removal of a statue of a slave trader in southwestern La English city of Bristol. Johnson also said through his spokesman earlier this month that "he does not agree that this is a racist country," leading to accusations that he does not understand the scale of racism in Britain.
The results of the CNN poll are published on the third National Windrush Day, which was established to commemorate Caribbean men and women who came to Britain to help rebuild the country in the years after World War II.
Some members of this generation of Windrush, named after the ship that brought one of the first groups of Caribbean migrants to the United Kingdom in 1948, were wrongly deported from the United Kingdom when they were unable to provide documentation proving their right to remain, which It resulted in a political scandal in 2018. Then-Prime Minister Theresa May, when she was Home Secretary between 2010 and 2016, described the measures as designed to create a "hostile environment" for people illegally in the UK.
In the CNN poll, 55% of black people said they had no faith in the UK government to prevent a similar scandal from happening again, while 38% said yes. The numbers were virtually reversed for white Britons: 55% trusted the government to avoid another scandal, while 39% did not.
A spokesman for the Interior Ministry told CNN that the department "is considering the findings of the Windrush Lessons Learned review because we want to start a new chapter." Home Secretary Priti Patel will likely give a formal response to that review before summer.
"The Interior Minister has been clear that the mistreatment of the Windrush generation by successive governments was completely unacceptable and will correct those errors," added the Interior Ministry. "12,000 people now have documentation supporting their statements and we are making more compensation payments week by week."
The Conservative Party has long fought accusations of racism, which have erupted on several occasions in its post-war history. A deeply anti-immigrant controversy known as Conservative MP Enoch Powell's "Rivers of Blood" speech in 1968, racial unrest in the 1980s under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and the recent Windrush fiasco have abolished the image of the inter-ethnic party black and minority.
The party did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
Last week, the Prime Minister announced the establishment of a commission to examine racial inequalities in the United Kingdom. But the reported involvement of a Downing Street aide in creating the commission has also been controversial; Critics say Munira Mirza is unsuitable for the task because she has previously denied that widespread racism exists in the UK, and wrote in 2017 that she believed institutional racism was "a myth". Downing Street has said the commission's membership has yet to be decided.
Johnson's own views on race and religion have also haunted him. In a newspaper column in 2018, he described Muslim women who wear face veils as "mailboxes" and "bankers." In 2002 he called the people of the British Commonwealth "piccaninnies waving the flag" with "watermelon smiles". Johnson has said the quotes have been taken out of context.
Bad news for the Labor Party too
Savanta ComRes surveyed 1,535 British adults for CNN earlier this month about their views on race relations in the UK. The findings, which exposed public perceptions of racism in various aspects of British life, make it difficult to read the country's two main parties.
About a third of black and white respondents said they believed the opposition Labor Party was institutionally racist. The party has been haunted by frequent accusations of anti-Semitism within its ranks, which peaked during the period under its former leader, Jeremy Corbyn. The new leader of the job, Keir Starmer, has vowed to eradicate anti-Semitism at the party.
Although the survey did not specifically ask about anti-Semitism, the broader findings on racism demonstrate the magnitude of the challenge Starmer faces. A Labor spokesman said Starmer had "put in place measures to rebuild confidence in Labor on the issue of racism," including "a series of internal measures aimed at ensuring that the party embodies the values it represents."
Thousands of people protested racial inequality in the United Kingdom throughout June, in a wave of activism sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in the United States on May 25.
The protests have sparked a national conversation about Britain's colonial legacy, much of which has focused on the question of whether the statues of slave traders should remain standing in British cities.