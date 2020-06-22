



While protests and debates over Britain's colonial legacy rampage across the country, 58% of black Britons said they believe Johnson's party is "institutionally racist." A substantial minority of whites, 39%, said they believed the same.

The findings highlight a major challenge for Johnson, who has been accused of making racist comments in previous newspaper articles, as he struggles to maintain public confidence in his administration amid the coronavirus pandemic and the growing Black Lives Matter protests.

Ministers have repeatedly urged people not to attend public protests, citing a ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and have also condemned the forced removal of a statue of a slave trader in southwestern La English city of Bristol. Johnson also said through his spokesman earlier this month that "he does not agree that this is a racist country," leading to accusations that he does not understand the scale of racism in Britain.

The results of the CNN poll are published on the third National Windrush Day, which was established to commemorate Caribbean men and women who came to Britain to help rebuild the country in the years after World War II.