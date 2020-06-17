Most members of the House endorse the resolution supporting the Iranian opposition, condemning the terror of the regime

Most members of the House of Representatives support a bipartisan resolution that supports the call of the Iranian opposition movement for a secular and democratic Iran, and condemns terrorism sponsored by the Iranian state.

"There is a reason why there is a strong bipartisan majority in the United States House of Representatives that has come together to co-sponsor this resolution condemning Iran's terrorist attacks, it is because the world is watching the freedom struggle in Iran and is encouraging their cause. " Representative Tom McClintock, R-Calif., Said in a speech to the Organization of Iranian American Communities on Wednesday.

"The United States should and stands in solidarity with the brave Iranians who are fighting for a new chapter in the great and billionaire history of Iran," said Rep. Brad Sherman, D-California.

Supported by 221 lawmakers, the resolution supports the 10-point plan of Iran's National Council of Resistance (NCRI) leader Maryam Rajavi for a future Iran, including a universal right to vote, a market economy and a non-nuclear Iran. . McClintock wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week to draw his attention to the resolution.

It also acknowledges a number of efforts by Iranian officials to carry out terrorist attacks against NCRI members and other activists in Europe, including a plot to bomb an NCRI event in Paris in 2018. It calls on all nations to "prevent the malicious activities of the Iranian diplomatic missions of the regime "and, finally, to close them, amid fears that attacks would be hatched from embassies in Europe, particularly in Albania.

“It was comforting to see that this House-sponsored resolution has also addressed the terrorist plot in the United States against our movement. But we should not rest until the entire terror and espionage network of the Iranian regime is dismantled, ”Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the National Resistance Council of Iran, told Fox News.

"The fact that of the ten diplomats or agents of the Iranian regime expelled or imprisoned in Europe and the United States for terrorist plots in the past two years, eight of them were linked to operations against our movement, is living testimony that NCRI is the alternative to this regime, "he said.

The resolution is notable not only for the number of sponsors of the resolution, but for the broad spectrum of those involved, including Republicans like Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas and Democrats like Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of California.

The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, a move that drew criticism from Democrats who fiercely opposed the withdrawal and said the deal made the region more stable.

Since then, the US USA Sanctions against the regime have increased, particularly as the regime has cracked down on protests at home, a crackdown that resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,500 people.

Recently, the Trump administration has called on the UN Security Council to extend a 13-year-old arms embargo to the country and highlighted what it called the "ongoing violation" of the embargo by the Iranians, violations that include channeling weapons to militant representatives in the region.

That push also has broad bipartisan support for Democrats, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, who finds a rare point of agreement with the Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) as he has put his name on a Endorsed bipartisan letter. by the organization requesting that the embargo be extended.