Most military base schools plan to open with in-person classes

"We believe it is important to make sure that children are being educated. And therefore we are taking those steps to make schools open and safe," Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"We have always believed that classroom instruction is the optimal learning environment for the majority of our Army connected students," wrote Defense Department Director of Education Activity Tom Brady in a statement earlier in the year. this month.

"Restoring teaching and learning to the familiar environments of our classrooms provides students with stability and continuity," he added.

The issue of children going back to school safely has become politically controversial with the Trump administration pushing for the reopening in person, even as the virus continues to rise in the US with the number of cases now in more than 4.5 million and the number of deaths in more than 153,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Of the 15 largest school districts in the country, only one offers schools the option of in-person instruction, 10 of them have chosen to start the school year with online learning only, and three are planning a hybrid approach.

There are 159 Department of Defense schools located in US military installations worldwide, including bases located in areas that have seen large spikes in coronavirus cases, including Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

Defense Department schools follow basic orientation, not school districts

While Department of Defense schools will not automatically follow local civilian school districts to determine whether to resume in-person learning, they will follow the guidance of the military facilities in which they are located.

US military bases around the world have taken coronavirus prevention measures to stem the spread of the pandemic, adopting levels of health protection based on the prevalence of the virus in their communities.

"We observe our bases, our bases are part of our local communities. Our service members are part of the local communities. Therefore, the decisions of the commanders in those areas will be made in consultation with the local and local communities. health systems, with the local medical community, "said Hoffman.

The grassroots schools at the highest level of health protection, known as "Charlie," will not have in-person instruction and will do virtual learning. But schools on bases with lower levels of protection will resume classes.

About 17,900 students attend the 43 schools located in facilities that are in that most restrictive state of health protection, which means that these students will continue their courses virtually.

Twenty-four of those schools are located in the continental United States, Puerto Rico, or at the US military installation in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Those schools include those located at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Benning in Georgia, and Fort Buchanan in Arizona are in that state and therefore will only conduct a virtual education.

But some 41,000 students who attend schools on lower, less robust levels of protection, referred to by the military as "Alpha" and "Bravo," will resume in-person instruction in mid-to-late August.

More than half of the schools that fall into those two categories are located on U.S. military bases in Europe, but about 8,612 students will attend the school in person at bases located in the continental United States, Puerto Rico, or Guantanamo Bay.

Schools that fall into that category and will see students return to face-to-face classes with protective measures include the US Marine bases at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Quantico, Virginia, as well as West Point in New York.

The remaining schools are in the "Pacific" region, which includes bases in Hawaii, Japan, and South Korea.

Schools located in the "Bravo" facilities are implementing stricter measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including spacing desks at least six feet away, having students move classrooms as little as possible, and forcing them to use masks among staff and encourage it among students.

"So if the facility is open for business as usual, then schools will be, too, but the goal of (the Department of Defense Education Activity) is to have in-person classes or make them available for personal classes. and, if not, to conduct a virtual education, "Hoffman told reporters last week.

Hoffman reiterated that the decision to change levels of health protection on a base has been delegated to local commanders who take into account local conditions in the neighboring civilian community, even if there has been a downward trend in new cases. in the past 14 days, if there is enough space in the hospital bed and medical care available, and if US military personnel have access to adequate medical care.

Defense education officials say a virtual learning option will be offered for parents who do not want to send their children to school.

"We understand that some families may have circumstances where they do not want or cannot send their children back to the school environment. We will also provide a virtual platform for those students to continue learning remotely," said Brady.

The number of coronavirus cases among members of the US Army increased by 1,128 since Wednesday.

There are currently 27,536 active cases among US military personnel.

The number of military cases currently requiring hospitalization remains relatively low, at 487, an increase of eight from Wednesday.

Cases between civilians, dependents, and Defense Department defense contractors also increased since Wednesday, and the number of cases involving dependents, a category that includes children of service personnel, also increased.