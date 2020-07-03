Most states see coronavirus spikes as July 4 holiday weekend approaches

Coronavirus infections increased in 40 of 50 states on what will be a very different weekend from July 4, as the virus continues to re-emerge after weeks of nationwide containment measures that have been re-imposed in many areas amid the rebound.

In four states where the outbreaks are the most severe [Arizona, California, Florida and Texas], more than 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, ordered the use of masks in counties with 20 or more positive cases of coronavirus.

One of the most aggressive reopening campaigns began in May, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have quadrupled in the Lone Star State since then.

"We are now at a point where the virus is spreading so fast that there is little margin for error," said Abbott. “I know that wearing a face covering is not in my best interest, but I also know that wearing a face covering will help us keep Texas open for business. And it will help Texans earn the salary they need. "

Florida confirmed more than 10,000 new cases Thursday and 325 new hospitalizations in a 24-hour period. Nationally, the United States reported 51,200 new cases, a doubling of the daily total in the past month.

Nebraska and South Dakota are the only two states outside the Northeast that see a downward trend. Several northeastern states have seen new infections decrease, including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Authorities in Colorado are monitoring nearby states where infections have increased.

In the past two weeks, positive test results have doubled in Georgia, Kansas, Montana, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Ohio, while they tripled in Nevada. In Texas, the positivity rate increased from 8 percent to 14.5 percent in the same time period.

The rise has been attributed to many Americans who don't wear masks and ignore patterns of social distancing as governments lifted unprecedented blockade measures in recent weeks and slowly began to reopen their economies.

In an effort to prevent further spread of the virus, the California and Florida governments have chosen to close the beaches over the holiday weekend, along with that of various business sectors.

On Wednesday, President Trump took an optimistic tone and told Blake Burman of Fox Business that he was confident that the virus would soon "disappear."

Associated Press contributed to this report.