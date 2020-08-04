Mother arrested in 1988 murder of her baby thanks to DNA

SAN FRANCISCO – 32 years ago, a California woman was arrested for the death of her newborn baby in the San Francisco Bay Area in a case that was resolved decades later due to genetic genealogy, authorities said Monday.

Lesa Lopez, 52, admitted to investigators that she was the baby's mother and was involved in the murder, the spokesman sergeant of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Ray Kelly said in a statement.

"López, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident, told investigators that he hid the pregnancy from his family and friends and provided details of what happened," he said.

López, from Salida, was arrested on July 23 and charged with murder. She is being held on $ 2 million bail. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Two children playing found the baby's body on May 15, 1988, inside a paper bag left among trees and bushes on the edge of a stream in the Castro Valley. An autopsy revealed that the baby was alive at birth and was killed, Kelly said.

The boy, identified by investigators as Baby Joe Doe, received a funeral at St. Leanders Church in San Leandro, which was attended by more than 200 people. A priest appointed him posthumously Richard Jayson Terrance Rein by the vicars and priests of the church.

Using much more advanced DNA investigation technology, a woman's DNA was found in 2005 in evidence collected from the crime scene. Investigators believed it belonged to the baby's mother, who was considered a suspect, but could not be identified.

Several sheriff's office investigators have tried to resolve the case in the past 32 years "for a baby who never had a voice and never had a chance to live a full life," Kelly said.

Last year, investigators re-addressed the case with the help of forensic genetic genealogy experts from the FBI and private laboratories, including Oklahoma-based DNA solutions and Gene-by-Gene & # 39 ;, owned by the website of FamilyTreeDNA genealogy.

After extensive genealogical research, surveillance, and DNA collected from López's discarded trash, cold case investigators linked López to the crime scene, Kelly said.

They used the same advanced DNA test that helped solve the Golden State Killer case, which has been going on for decades.

In 2018, police investigators identified Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer, after using DNA from crime scenes to find relatives of his suspects through a popular genealogy database. They followed DeAngelo and secretly collected DNA from his car door and a discarded handkerchief for an arrest warrant.

DeAngelo, who terrorized California as a thief and serial rapist and then murdered more than a dozen people while evading capture for decades, pleaded guilty last month.