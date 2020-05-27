Moto G Fast with triple cameras and 2-day battery life leaked in official promo video: report

Moto G Fast seems to be the next smartphone in Motorola's G series. The phone was reportedly leaked via a YouTube promotional video on Motorola's official channel, but the video was removed some time later. However, in the short time the video was active, viewers noticed and captured it. The video revealed some of the Moto G Fast's specs, including an eight-core processor, triple rear camera setup, and a 2-day battery life. As of now, there is no news from Motorola regarding the price and availability of the phone.

The video uploaded to the YouTube channel called Umair Wish List was first seen by PulseMouse.com. The short 30-second clip that has been removed shows the phone's name, Moto G Fast, and also highlights some of the specs. Apparently it will be powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC SoC and it will come with 3GB of RAM. There are three cameras on the back that include a macro sensor, an ultra wide angle lens, and a primary sensor that was not explained in the clip. There is also a drill in the upper left corner of the screen for the selfie camera.

The volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the phone and appear to have relatively thick bezels, especially at the top and bottom. The battery capacity has not been mentioned, but the video indicates that the Moto G Fast will have a 2-day battery life. There also appears to be a fingerprint scanner on the back with the Motorola logo ‘M & # 39 ;. A silver variant of the phone can be seen in the video.

The PulseMouse.com report states that the original video was posted on Motorola's US channel and that RAM options there are generally low. He adds that the phone may come with higher RAM variants with at least 4GB and possibly even 6GB. The report also suggests that the Moto G Fast may be priced between $ 220 (approximately Rs. 16,600) to $ 249 (approximately Rs. 18,800). As of now, except for what is shown in the video, everything is speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Motorola has not confirmed the price or availability of the Moto G Fast, but this promotional video suggests that the phone may be unveiled in the coming weeks.