Moto G Pro with triple rear cameras, released integrated stylus: price, specs

Moto G Pro made its debut in Germany and the phone, from its looks and specs, appears to be a renowned version of Moto G Stylus. The phone is currently not available for purchase, however customers can "sign up for updates" through Motorola's Germany site. The newly launched Motorola smartphone includes triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and an integrated stylus. It is unclear if the smartphone will launch in India anytime soon and if it will arrive as Moto G Pro or Moto G Stylus.

Moto G Pro price, availability

The Moto G Pro is priced at EUR 329 (approximately Rs. 27,400) for the only 4GB + 128GB storage option. Lenovo-owned Motorola in a blog post has announced that delivery of the phone will begin in early June, however the exact availability date is not specified. Additionally, customers can subscribe to receive phone updates on the Motorola Germany site. The phone is offered in the Mystic Indigo color option.

Interestingly, the Moto G Pro appears to be a renowned version of the Moto G Stylus, released in February this year. The Moto G Stylus is currently priced at $ 299 (approximately Rs. 22,600).

Moto G Pro Specifications

The Dual G SIM (Nano) Moto G Pro is based on the Android One platform and runs on Android 10. It features a 6.4-inch Max Vision full-HD + (1,080 x 2,300 pixel) screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128 built-in storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f / 1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f / 2.2 aperture. The vertically stacked rear camera module also houses a time of flight (ToF) sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Moto G Pro includes a 16-megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

The phone is also equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options on the Moto G Pro include 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC compatibility. Sensors on the phone include GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, sensor hub, and a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Finally, the Moto G Pro 158.6×75.8×9.2mm and weighs 192 grams.

