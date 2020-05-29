Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart: price in India, specifications

Motorola's Moto G8 Power Lite is ready to go on sale today in India. Motorola's latest budget phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart at 12 p.m. (noon). The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. There is also MediaTek Helio P35 SoC for processing needs. The Moto G8 Power Lite will be offered in two different color options. Also, the phone has a single storage configuration with 64GB of built-in storage. The Moto G8 Power Lite also includes a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India, sale offers

The price of the Moto G8 Power Lite in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB single storage variant. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue color options, which will be available for purchase through the Flipkart sale at 12 p.m. (noon) today.

Sale offers on the Moto G8 Power Lite include a five percent refund via the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Also, there will be no cost EMI options starting at Rs. 750 per month.

To remember, the Moto G8 Power Lite was introduced worldwide in April as a diluted variant of the Moto G8 Power. It debuted in India last week.

Specifications, features of the Moto G8 Power Lite

The Dual SIM (Nano) Moto G8 Power Lite runs Android Pie and features a 6.5-inch IPS HD + (720×1,600 pixels) screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio SoC. Eight-core P35, along with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there's a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 2.0 lens, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Moto G8 Power Lite has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front that's paired with an f / 2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Moto G8 Power Lite houses 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256 GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 80211 b / g / n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Moto G8 Power Lite includes a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 10W charge. Additionally, the phone measures 164.94×75.76×9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

