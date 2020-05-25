Motorola Edge + will go on sale at midnight tonight in India via Flipkart: price, offers

The Motorola Edge + smartphone will go on sale in India at midnight tonight. The smartphone will be available to buy via Flipkart in two color options. Customers residing in areas marked as Red, Orange and Green areas will be able to purchase the smartphone, however, its sale is restricted in containment areas, according to government guidelines. Motorola Edge + launched on May 19 and the phone was available for pre-booking in the country the same day.

Motorola Edge + price in India, launch offers

The Motorola Edge + price in India is set at Rs. 74,999 for the only 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Gray color options.

The Edge + is available to buy through Flipkart and major offline retailers. Online sales will begin at 12 a.m. (midnight), while the phone will be available for purchase in offline stores on May 26. By launching the offers, customers can earn flat Rs. 7,500 discount on purchases made with ICICI bank credit cards on Flipkart. Buyers can also enjoy this instant discount on EMI transactions made through ICICI bank credits.

To remember, Motorola Edge + was first introduced in Europe and the US markets. USA In April.

Motorola Edge + specifications, features

Specs-wise, the Motorola SIM + Simple SIM (Nano) runs Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD + "Endless Edge" display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + support. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

The quad rear camera setup on Motorola Edge + includes a 108 megapixel main camera that supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally, the camera setup has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel camera also with OIS support, and lastly, a time of flight (ToF) sensor. For selfies and video chat, the phone has a 25-megapixel camera, housed inside the perforated cutout.

Also, the built-in 256GB storage on Motorola Edge + does not support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G (NR sub-6GHz), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W TurboPower wired charging, 18W wireless charging, and 5W wireless reverse power sharing.

Lastly, the Motorola Edge + measures 161.1×71.4×9.6 mm and weighs 203 grams.

