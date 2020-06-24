Considered one of the NFL's most successful teams with five Super Bowl victories, the San Francisco 49ers went decades without achieving the champion title until the 1980s, when the team became an unstoppable force under the coach in Chief Bill Walsh.

The 49ers were first founded in 1946 as a founding member of the All-America Football Conference. Despite going 39-15-2 in the league's four-year existence, the 49ers were never able to beat the dominant Cleveland Browns.

The franchise joined the NFL in 1950, where it saw several playoff appearances, including three consecutive NFC western division titles in the early 1970s, but there was no championship yet. That changed when the new property took over and hired legendary coach Bill Walsh in 1977.

Walsh led San Francisco to its first Super Bowl victory in 1981. The 49ers won two more titles under Walsh, in 1984 and 1988. In all, the 49ers won the Super Bowl five times and were NFC champions seven times since nineteen eighty one.

But who would be a 49ers Mount Rushmore player? Take a look at the list below.

JOE MONTANA

Joe Montana, the best quarterback to wear the Niners' gold and red uniform, tops the list of the four best players in franchise history.

The Notre Dame championship quarterback was drafted in the third round in 1979 by the 49ers, where he would play as backup for his rookie and most of his second season. Montana was able to bring San Francisco its first Super Bowl victory in its first full season as a starting starter.

The 49ers won three more rings with Montana, who became the first player to win three Super Bowl MVPs. In his 14 seasons in San Francisco, Montana was selected for the Pro Bowl seven times and was named All-Pro All-Pro three times.

He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2000.

JERRY RICE

Jerry Rice is more than the best wide receiver to ever play for the 49ers, he is also the best wide receiver to have played the game.

Written by San Francisco in the midst of his most successful era, Rice helped bring home three Super Bowl titles during his 16 seasons with the 49ers.

Rice, 13-time Pro Bowler and 10-time All-Pro All-Pro, Rice could be the league's most decorated receiver. He holds nearly all of the NFL records for catchers, including receptions, touchdown receptions, and receiving yards.

RONNIE LOTT

Ronnie Lott, one of the best defensive running backs in NFL history, was an immediate success in San Francisco.

An All-American from the University of Southern California, Lott was drafted in the first round in 1981 and was a key player in helping the 49ers win the Super Bowl that season.

Four-time Super Bowl champion, 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro First Team, Lott was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2000.

Steve Young

Steve Young spent years as a substitute for Montana, but when he finally took over the reins as a starting quarterback in 1991, he certainly did not disappoint.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and the three-time All-Pro first team led San Francisco to its fifth Super Bowl in 1994, where he was also named MVP. He still holds the record for the highest quarterback passer rating of all time.