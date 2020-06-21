Mountain lion caught in downtown SF suspected of killing 3 marsupials at SF Zoo

A mountain lion cub that was seen wandering the streets of downtown San Francisco before being captured Thursday could have killed several marsupials at the city's zoo, authorities said.

The 50-pound male cougar, believed to be less than 2 years old, was examined at the Oakland Zoo before California Fish and Wildlife officials released him into a nature reserve.

But on Friday, the San Francisco Zoo revealed that three marsupials were found dead earlier in the week in their outdoor enclosures.

In a statement to KTVU, the zoo said the findings suggest that the deaths of two wallaroos and a red kangaroo were due to a "local wild carnivore."

"With the unusual sighting and capture of a young mountain lion in San Francisco this week, the zoo is investigating whether this could be the perpetrator," the zoo said.

Authorities said after the incident that they "immediately" took steps to protect other animals.

The young cat wandered the streets of San Francisco for two days, appearing disoriented.

The KGO-TV video showed the cat walking through the station parking lot early Tuesday morning.

The mountain lion was finally caught after being seen near Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Deb Campbell told The Associated Press that officials receive reports of cougars that roam San Francisco approximately once a year. The animals emerge along the Pacific coast from the hills south of the city, but eventually find their way back to nature.

"We never had a mountain lion in downtown San Francisco," said Campbell.

The cat was released to an open reserve, but state wildlife authorities said Saturday they did not hear about the killings at the zoo before the animal was released.

"If he had been released or not, I don't know that answer. If we had known, of course, that would have been a big part of the decision-making process," said Ken Paglia, a California spokesman. The Department of Fish and Wildlife told KGO.

Associated Press contributed to this report.