Movie Directors Support John Boyega’s BLM Speech & Hope To Work With Him

Hollywood directors share their support for John Boyega and say they would love to work with him after his speech at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Several Hollywood directors have shared their support for John Boyega And they say they'd love to work with him after Boyega's speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. Boyega is best known for playing Finn, an assault soldier who defected from the First Order and joins the Rebellion, on Disney. Star Wars sequel trilogy. After making his debut in 2015 The awakening of the force, Boyega received critical acclaim for his performance. Last years Skywalker's rise he marked his final film as Finn. Boyega has also appeared in films like Attack on the Block, Uprising of the Pacific Basin, and Detroit

On Wednesday, Boyega attended a Black Lives Matter protest in London and delivered an emotional and powerful speech. In said speech, Boyega admitted: "I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but fuck that!"These protests are held in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police offer pinned Floyd to the ground with one knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes. The death Floyd's has sparked a series of protests around the world, with numerous celebrities and corporations lending their support to the movement. Boyega's speech came after he denounced racists on social media last week.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Reggie Watts falls apart crying on James Corden's Late Late Show

Numerous directors have begun sharing their support for Boyega on social media following his confession that his comments could cost him his career. Jordan Peele said, "We have you, John" While Matthew A. Cherry posted a message asking non-black creators to support Boyega. Cherry's tweet got responses from directors like Duncan Jones, Phil Lord, Edgar Wright (who worked with Boyega in Attack the block) and Cathy Yan. You can see all the messages in the space below.

Boyega has always been quick to speak honestly about how he feels, and has even done so regarding how Finn's arc was handled in the Star Wars Film (s. His support for Black Lives Matter comes at a crucial time when many people expect celebrities to take a clear stance. Several have taken several steps, either by attending a protest (as in the case of Riverdales Cole Sprouse) or by donating money (as Boyega & # 39; s Skywalker's rise director JJ Abrams did it).

This is certainly a tense and emotional moment, as people await adequate justice for Floyd. Many, like Boyega, expect real change from this present moment. It is heartwarming to see so many people express their support for Boyega; It's safe to say that he has a lot of fans who would be eager to see him in future movies and TV shows. A great question for when this moment passes: Who will be the first to hire him?

More: Star Wars and Marvel Studios Tweet Support for Black Lives Matter protests

Source: Jordan Peele, Matthew A. Cherry, Duncan Jones, Phil Lord, Edgar Wright, Cathy Yan

Black Widow fan poster highlights Taskmaster and Nat's Pre-Avengers family